It is easier than many people might think to make delicious, healthful gluten-free meals.

People with celiac disease have a serious gluten intolerance and need to eat gluten-free meals to stay well. Other people may have a nonceliac gluten sensitivity and find that cutting out gluten reduces gas and bloating. Some individuals choose to follow a gluten-free diet because they believe it to be more healthful.

Gluten is a substance that occurs naturally in wheat, rye, barley, and most types of pasta and cereal. To make healthful gluten-free meals, people can use a wide range of replacement ingredients and whole foods, including quinoa, buckwheat, potato, gluten-free flour, and gluten-free oats.

In this article, we provide 15 healthful recipes for gluten-free meals. People who wish to eat gluten-free can use this article to help plan breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Breakfast

Here are five recipe ideas for healthful gluten-free breakfasts to help a person feel full until lunch:

1. Greek scrambled eggs





Greek scrambled eggs, which contain feta, are an easy, protein-packed way to start the day. It only takes 10–15 minutes to prepare this dish.

A large hard-boiled egg contains 6.29 grams (g) of protein according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The recommended daily value of protein for adults in the U.S. is about 50 g per day for someone on a 2,000 calorie diet. People with different daily calorie needs may require more or less protein.

Eating a high-protein breakfast can make a person feel fuller for longer, which may help prevent them from snacking throughout the day.

Here is a recipe for Greek scrambled eggs.

2. Baby spinach omelet





A baby spinach omelet is another dish that can give people a protein hit in the morning. The inclusion of spinach in this gluten-free breakfast option means that it is also rich in iron.

Iron is crucial for a person's health. Without iron, the body cannot make red blood cells to carry oxygen around the body.

Vitamin C helps the body absorb iron from food. Try squeezing a lemon over a spinach omelet in the morning or drinking a glass of fresh orange juice with an iron-rich breakfast.

Here is a recipe for a baby spinach omelet.

3. Gluten-free banana muffins





Going gluten-free does not have to mean missing out on breakfast classics. People can make banana muffins gluten-free by using gluten-free flour, which is available in many grocery stores. People can also choose between brands of gluten-free flour online.

Bananas are a good source of dietary fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and manganese.

Here is a recipe for gluten-free banana muffins.

4. Breakfast tomatoes





Breakfast tomatoes are hollowed-out tomatoes that people bake in the oven with eggs inside.

As well as containing plenty of protein from the eggs, this gluten-free meal provides a range of vitamins, including vitamin C.

Tomatoes are rich in dietary fiber and vitamins A, C, and K.

Here is a recipe for breakfast tomatoes.

5. Gluten-free overnight oats





Overnight oats are ideal for people who are short on time in the morning because the preparation takes place the evening before.

Oats are a good source of a dietary fiber called beta-glucans. Research findings suggest that beta-glucans from oats may lower a person's cholesterol levels.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend up to 28 g of fiber per day for females and up to 34 g for males, depending on a person's age.

Gluten-free oats are available to purchase in most grocery stores and online.

Here is a recipe for gluten-free overnight oats.

Lunch

Here is a selection of tasty gluten-free lunch ideas:

6. Chopped Thai salad





Those looking for a colorful lunch option can try making this chopped Thai salad, which is bright orange, red, and green and contains plenty of nutritious vegetables.

The main ingredients are carrots, kale, peppers, and edamame beans. Kale is full of iron and protein, making it a particularly healthful addition. Edamame beans are among the richest sources of protein for people eating vegetarian and vegan diets.

Here is a recipe for chopped Thai salad.

7. Herbed tuna and white bean salad





Another healthful and gluten-free salad that is a good lunch option is herbed tuna and white bean salad.

Tuna is a source of omega-3 fatty acids. Research has shown that omega-3 fatty acid supplements may reduce triglyceride levels and improve the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

Here is a recipe for herbed tuna and white bean salad.

8. Chicken quinoa burrito bowls





Chicken quinoa burrito bowls use quinoa rather than wheat-based grains. Quinoa is a naturally gluten-free grain that is rich in protein.

People can substitute tuna for chicken if they eat fish but not meat, and they can also swap out the vegetables in this recipe for their seasonal favorites.

Here is a recipe for chicken quinoa burrito bowls.

9. Fully loaded sweet potatoes





Fully loaded sweet potatoes are a hearty and filling gluten-free lunch option.

These vegetables are a good source of dietary fiber and vitamin A.

Here is a recipe for fully loaded sweet potatoes.

10. Gluten-free vegan wraps





Gluten-free vegan wraps are quick and easy to prepare.

The recipe below shows how to make the gluten-free tortillas themselves from scratch. To save time, a person can use gluten-free tortillas from a grocery store instead.

People can mix and match their wrap fillings. Healthful options include salad leaves with either tofu scramble, vegan chickpea mayonnaise, or "lazy falafel." Combining salad leaves with a source of protein helps balance the nutritional content of this meal.

Here is a recipe for gluten-free vegan wraps.

Dinner

There are lots of options when it comes to gluten-free dinners. Here are some gluten-free meal ideas to try at dinnertime:

11. Vegan chili





Vegan chili is a hearty dinner that is easy to prepare and works well alongside quinoa, which is a gluten-free alternative to grains that contain gluten.

Full of black beans, pinto beans, and tomatoes, vegan chili is rich in dietary fiber. Beans are also a great source of protein.

Here is a recipe for vegan chili.

12. Chicken with stewed peppers and tomatoes





Chicken with stewed peppers and tomatoes is a nutritious gluten-free dinner option.

This colorful dish contains protein from the chicken, vitamin C from the tomatoes, and vitamins A and C from the red bell peppers.

Here is a recipe for chicken with stewed peppers and tomatoes.

13. Crockpot sweet potato lentils





Crockpot sweet potato lentils is a filling one-pot stew that is similar to dhal. The main ingredients are sweet potatoes and red lentils, and the recipe involves simmering these with coconut milk.

This gluten-free meal is rich in dietary fiber and vitamin A from the sweet potatoes. The red lentils also provide plenty of protein.

Here is a recipe for crockpot sweet potato lentils.

14. Indian-spiced salmon





Indian-spiced salmon is a flavorsome, low-carb, gluten-free dinner option that people can serve with any seasonal green vegetable.

Like tuna, salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation.

Here is a recipe for Indian-spiced salmon.

15. Winter kale salad with apples and pecans





Winter kale salad with apples and pecans is a light gluten-free dinner option that is easy to throw together.

Pecans are rich in antioxidants, which may support heart health. Research shows that a diet high in pecan nuts may reduce risk factors for heart disease in people who are overweight or have obesity.

Here is a recipe for winter kale salad with apples and pecans.

Summary

People can make a huge range of gluten-free meals by replacing wheat, cereal, and pasta with gluten-free alternatives. Following a nutrient-rich diet can boost a person's physical and mental health, and it is easy to create gluten-free meals that are high in protein, vitamins, and other essential nutrients.