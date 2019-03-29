How to stop getting sick

Chronic stress or sleep deprivation are factors that can often cause people to keep getting sick. Although simple lifestyle changes are sometimes enough to improve these issues, this is not always the case.

Frequently getting sick can be disruptive as well as uncomfortable. It may also lead to more serious health complications over time. For this reason, it is important to identify the causes of frequent sickness and deal with them effectively.

In this article, we discuss some common reasons why people keep getting sick and explain what to do about them.

Stress

Persistent stress can contribute to the development of several health conditions.

Stress is a part of everyday life for most people. However, chronic stress persists over time and can adversely affect health.

Over time, persistent stress can contribute to the development of several chronic health conditions. These conditions range from heart disease to depression.

Chronic stress can also cause a range of symptoms, including:

  • headaches
  • irritability
  • fatigue
  • attention problems
  • difficulty sleeping
  • digestive issues
  • rapid, disorganized thoughts
  • frequent infections and illness

Dealing with chronic stress involves identifying and tackling the leading causes of stress, which can be challenging and may require significant life changes, such as finding a different job or ending an existing relationship.

Some other methods of stress reduction include:

Learn more about natural ways to reduce stress here.

Immune system disorders

Many disorders can affect the immune system, which is a collection of organs, tissues, and cells that work together to defend the body against infection and disease. Several problems can occur with the immune system, and these may be due to:

  • congenital abnormalities
  • a disease that weakens the immune system, such as HIV
  • an overactive immune system, which may cause allergic reactions
  • a fault that causes the immune system to attack healthy tissue, such as an autoimmune disorder

It is possible to get sick regularly when the immune system is not functioning correctly. The reason for this is that the body is unable to fight off germs, such as bacteria, properly.

If an infection occurs, it can take longer than usual to recover. It is possible to acquire another illness during this time, which may cause a constant feeling of being unwell.

It will be necessary to treat any disease affecting the immune system, and this will usually involve different types of medication.

Many manufacturers make products that they claim can boost the immune system, but it is very difficult to promote its activity. Drinking a particular type of tea or taking supplements will not affect its functioning.

Leading a healthful lifestyle is the best way to support the immune system. Doing this may include:

  • eating a nutritious diet
  • exercising regularly
  • avoiding triggers of stress where possible
  • getting enough sleep
  • avoiding tobacco
  • abstaining from alcohol or drinking it in moderation
  • achieving and maintaining a healthy weight
Sleep

Not getting enough sleep can lead to an inability to concentrate.

Sleep plays an important role in health.

The body uses its time asleep to recover and rest to prepare for the next day. Not getting enough sleep can disrupt this process and have consequences for the next day. Sleep deprivation can cause:

  • irritability
  • difficulty processing thoughts
  • inability to concentrate
  • drowsiness
  • microsleeps, which are episodes of briefly falling asleep while awake
  • feelings of depression and anxiety

Over time, sleep deprivation can have more serious consequences. It is possible for sleep deprivation to increase the risk of:

Learn more about how to get a good night's sleep here.

Anxiety disorders

Anxiety disorders are a group of common mental health conditions that affect about 19.1 percent of adults in the United States each year. There are several types of anxiety disorder, but they share the same primary symptom of a state of excessive worry or panic.

Anxiety disorders can affect the body in several ways that may contribute to recurring sickness. For example, anxiety disorders can cause:

  • fatigue
  • muscle tension
  • difficulty concentrating
  • sweating
  • heart palpitations, or rapid heartbeat
  • trembling
  • shortness of breath
  • irritability

Over extended periods, an anxiety disorder can also lead to physical health complications. For example, people with anxiety disorders have a higher risk of heart disease and early death.

Many different treatments are available for anxiety disorders. Talking therapies, such as CBT, are one option. Antidepressants, beta-blockers, or other medications can help with the symptoms of anxiety too.

Research also shows that engaging in mindfulness meditation or physical activity can benefit people with anxiety disorders.

Takeaway

Frequently becoming sick can have a range of causes, including stress and lack of sleep. Lifestyle changes may be enough to prevent these causes in some cases.

If a person keeps getting sick due to an underlying condition, such as an autoimmune disease or anxiety disorder, treating the condition may reduce the frequency of illness.

Leading a healthful lifestyle that includes exercise, stress management, adequate sleep, and proper nutrition can help prevent a range of factors that cause people to keep getting sick.

