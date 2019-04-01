How 1 hour of brisk walking can benefit people with osteoarthritis

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Gianna D'Emilio
New research examines the benefits of physical activity, such as brisk walking, on mobility and the ability to perform daily tasks among seniors living with knee osteoarthritis.
senior man power walking
One weekly hour of brisk walking may help seniors with osteoarthritis stay healthy, mobile, and physically able well into older age.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis among seniors in the United States.

Osteoarthritis of the knee, in particular, affects 10–13 percent of people aged 60 or above, and this percentage rises as high as 40 among people older than 70.

There is currently no cure, and treatment often consists of painkillers or knee surgery, depending on how advanced the disease is.

According to some estimates, for about 2 in 5 people with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis, the condition significantly interferes with their daily lives.

New research, which appears in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, examines the effects of physical activity on disability induced by knee osteoarthritis.

Dorothy Dunlop, Ph.D., a professor of preventive medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago, IL, is the lead author of the research.

Walking lowers disability risk by 85 percent

Prof. Dunlop and colleagues analyzed data from over 1,500 adults, whose medical information had been collected as part of the national Osteoarthritis Initiative.

The participants all lived with osteoarthritis and experienced pain, aches, and stiffness in their lower extremities as a result. However, they did not have any disability when they started the study.

The researchers used accelerometers to monitor the participants' physical activity and follow them clinically for a period of 4 years. "Our goal was to see what kind of activity would help people remain free of disability," explains Prof. Dunlop.

Osteoarthritis: New compound may stop the disease
Osteoarthritis: New compound may stop the disease
A new drug may stop the degeneration of cartilage.
Read now

The analysis revealed that 1 weekly hour of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity helped the participants maintain standard levels of physical ability.

Participants who got at least this much physical activity had, for instance, no trouble performing daily tasks, such as getting dressed, bathing, walking across the room, or crossing the street swiftly and safely.

More specifically, a weekly hour of exercise lowered the risk of mobility-related disability by 85 percent and that of daily living disability but nearly 45 percent. For the participants, an activity such as brisk walking counted as moderate-to-vigorous exercise.

By the end of the study period, 24 percent of the seniors who did not engage in a weekly hour of exercise walked so slowly that they could not cross the street before the traffic lights changed, and 23 percent said that they had trouble performing their regular morning tasks.

Guidelines may need changing

According to current government guidelines, all seniors should engage in at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity physical activity every week to reduce the risk of chronic disease.

But such a level of physical activity may be harder to achieve for people who are inactive due to lower extremity pain, says Prof. Dunlop.

"We hope this new public health finding will motivate an intermediate physical activity goal," she explains. "One hour a week is a stepping stone for people who are currently inactive. People can start to work toward that."

"This is less than 10 minutes a day for people to maintain their independence. It's very doable."

Prof. Dorothy Dunlop, Ph.D.

"This minimum threshold may motivate inactive older adults to begin their path toward a physically active lifestyle with the wide range of health benefits promoted by physical activity."

Related coverage

What to know about tricompartmental osteoarthritis Tricompartmental osteoarthritis, or osteoathrosis, is a form of osteoarthritis that affects all three compartments of the knee. It can be more painful and debilitating than other forms. Here, we give an overview of tricompartmental osteoarthritis, including what causes it, and how it can be treated to ease symptoms. Read now
Exercise: Health benefits, types, how it works Exercise involves physical activity, exerting the body with movement so that the pulse rate goes up, and it is vital for conserving and enhancing the body. The result is an improved level of physical and mental health. This article looks at different types of exercise, how to get involved, and the ways they help. Read now
What are the causes and types of arthritis? Arthritis is a term that describes around 200 conditions that cause pain in the joints and the tissues surrounding the joints. The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis. Other related conditions include gout and fibromyalgia. The article looks at the types, causes, and treatments, including natural remedies. Read now
The stages of osteoarthritis of the knee Osteoarthritis of the knee develops in several stages. At stage 1 there is minor damage, but stage 4 may need surgery. In this article, we describe these stages and the treatments for each stage. We also explore how knee osteoarthritis develops, some ways to prevent osteoarthritis, and how a doctor makes a diagnosis. Read now
What is the best diet for osteoarthritis? Osteoarthritis has no cure, but it is possible to reduce its symptoms by making dietary changes. People can eat foods that reduce inflammation and boost the immune system, such as broccoli, oily fish, and dark leafy greens. Avoiding refined carbohydrates and sugar should also help to minimize symptoms. Learn more here. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Osteoarthritis
Public Health Seniors / Aging Sports Medicine / Fitness

Recommended related news

Popular in: Osteoarthritis

Scroll to top