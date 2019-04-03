A recent study examined how dietary choices affect the levels of beneficial biomarkers in the body. The team was particularly interested in the impact of a plant-based diet. Share on Pinterest Does eating a vegetarian diet leave traces in the tissues of the body? Over recent years, vegetarianism and veganism have experienced a boost in popularity. Although people might switch to a plant-based diet for a range of reasons, many choose this path for its health benefits. For instance, there is some evidence to suggest that a diet that includes fewer animal products reduces the risk of colorectal and prostate cancers. Also, vegetarianism appears to reduce the risk of diabetes and help control the condition for those who already have it. There is also evidence to suggest that adopting a vegetarian diet can boost weight loss.

Why the benefits? Scientists are steadily unpicking how plant-based diets can improve health. It is clear that there are many factors involved. One obvious place to start is that vegetarians and vegans do not eat red meat or processed meat products, both of which experts consider to increase the risk of cancer. As well as choosing not to eat meat, people who follow a plant-based diet also tend to consume more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. With this increase in plant matter comes a similar increase in nutrients, fiber, and other potentially beneficial compounds. Vegetarians and vegans also typically have higher levels of compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity, such as carotenoids and flavonoids, in their bodies. According to the team behind the new study, these chemicals protect against cell damage and chronic diseases. Also, vegetarians are likely to have higher levels of lignans and isoflavones in their blood serum; experts believe that both of these can protect against cardiovascular disease and cancer. Recently, a group of researchers at Loma Linda University School of Public Health in California took a detailed look at the metabolic changes that a vegetarian diet can bring. They published their findings in The Journal of Nutrition. The scientists wanted to understand whether dietary choices made a significant difference to the levels of disease-fighting markers in blood, urine, and fat tissue. To explore, they recruited 840 participants from five dietary categories: vegans , who consume no animal products

, who consume no animal products lacto-ovo vegetarians , who consume eggs and dairy more than once per month but consume no meat or fish

, who consume eggs and dairy more than once per month but consume no meat or fish pesco-vegetarians , who consume fish once or more times each month but avoid meat

, who consume fish once or more times each month but avoid meat semi-vegetarians , who eat meat more than once per month but less than once each week

, who eat meat more than once per month but less than once each week nonvegetarians, who eat meat at least once each week