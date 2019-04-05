New research shows that people who follow a keto diet to lose weight or treat diabetes should avoid sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. Share on Pinterest New research explores the effects of having a ‘cheat’ day on the keto diet. Diets require discipline, and it is not always easy for people to follow them without indulging in a “cheat day.” One day may not make a big difference in the long-term, but a recent study from the University of British Columbia in Okanagan, Canada (UBCO), found that when it comes to the keto diet, a single dose of carbohydrates may have dangerous side effects. The keto diet aims to provide the body with more calories from protein and fat and less from carbohydrates. Ratios depend on the individual’s body mass and activity level, but they usually stay in the following ranges: 60–75 percent of calories from fat, 15–30 percent of calories from protein, and 5–10 percent of calories from carbohydrates. When the body receives less than 50 grams of carbohydrates a day, it will run out of its preferred fuel source — glucose — and this will happen 3 to 4 days after the beginning of the diet. At this point, the body will start to break down protein and fat to get energy. This metabolic process is called ketosis.

Keto diet for weight loss and diabetes People often use the keto diet to lose weight, but this method can also help to manage certain health conditions, including diabetes. Studies showed that the keto diet might help to control hunger and reduce body weight, and it may lower blood sugar levels in those with diabetes. “The ketogenic — or keto — diet has become very common for weight loss or to manage diseases such as type 2 diabetes,” says Jonathan Little, senior author of the recent study and associate professor in the School of Health and Exercise Sciences at UBCO. Little explains that during ketosis, the body’s chemistry changes. The process in which the body starts to aggressively burn its fat stores to get energy may lead to significant weight loss and improvement in symptoms of diseases, for example, type 2 diabetes.