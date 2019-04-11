It is a well-known fact that sunscreen protects us against sunburn and reduces the risk of skin cancer. According to a recent study, sunscreen might also help our blood vessels maintain function. Share on Pinterest According to a new study, sunscreen might offer benefits beyond protecting against skin cancer. Scientists have known for many years that ultraviolet radiation (UVR) from the sun is a major causative factor in skin cancer. UVR exposure also causes cellular and molecular damage that promotes skin aging. With these two examples being well-documented, a recent study looks instead at the relationship between UVR and the performance of blood vessels in the skin. Earlier studies have shown that UVR influences how blood vessels in the skin behave. Specifically, it reduces the level of vasodilation that nitric oxide (NO) mediates. NO is an important signaling molecule in the human body. Among other roles, NO functions as a vasodilator, meaning that it triggers relaxation in the smooth muscles around blood vessels, thereby increasing blood flow.

NO and vasodilation Vasodilation in the skin serves a vital role in allowing the body to maintain its temperature and respond to heat stress. If the body is overheating, NO produces vasodilation in the skin, which increases blood flow and, therefore, heat loss through the skin. Virtually every type of skin cell is capable of producing NO, but a chemical called 5-methyltetrahydrofolate (5-MTHF) is essential for this process. Experts believe that UVR reduces the levels of 5-MTHF that are available in the skin, thereby limiting vasodilation. As the authors of the current study write, NO-associated vasodilation is “a marker of skin vascular health.” NO’s influence may reach farther than the skin alone. Some researchers have concluded that vasodilation in the skin may have an overall effect on blood pressure. A group of scientists recently set out to investigate how using sunscreen might influence the relationship between UVR and vasodilation. They compared NO-associated vasodilation in skin that they had covered with either sunscreen or sweat. The researchers, from Pennsylvania State University, recently presented their findings at the Experimental Biology 2019 conference in Orlando, FL.