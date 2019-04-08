New research suggests that a chemical compound that helps packaged food stay fresh could weaken the body’s immune response in the fight against influenza.

Many of us have had the flu at some point and treated it with nothing more than bed rest and lots of fluids. However, although the flu may sound like a relatively innocuous condition, it actually continues to cause a significant number of deaths both worldwide and in the United States.

In the U.S., for example, there were 80,000 flu-related deaths in 2017–2018. Worldwide, almost 650,000 people died from respiratory conditions resulting from infection with the influenza virus.

So, researchers are still interested in finding out more about factors that either raise the risk of contracting influenza, make the illness more severe, or are likely to hinder the efficacy of influenza vaccines.

Now, Robert Freeborn, a doctoral researcher at Michigan State University in East Lansing, and a team of researchers have found that a common food additive is one such factor that suppresses the body’s immune response and weakens it in the fight against the flu.

The food additive bears the name “tert-butylhydroquinone” (tBHQ), and it is a synthetic antioxidant that prevents the oils and fats in foods from deteriorating through oxidation. This additive is often present in frozen meat, crackers, and fried foods.

Freeborn and colleagues carried out their study in mice and presented their findings at the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics annual meeting, which takes place in April in Orlando, FL.