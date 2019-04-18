Researchers have found that marine Actinobacteria, a family of bacteria that lives in seaweed, may have antimicrobial and anticancer properties. Share on Pinterest Scientists are looking to kelp in the search for novel drugs. Many people think of microbes as organisms that cause disease, but humans host billions of microbes that are essential to our life. Microbes include bacteria, protozoa, fungi, algae, amoebas, and molds. Microbes produce compounds that scientists use to develop many of the medicines available today. Over recent years, the growing issue of drug resistance has meant that researchers have needed to explore new frontiers to find alternative drug candidates. Actinobacteria are microorganisms that are present in both soil and water. In the marine world, they play an essential role in both the recycling of biomaterials and the production of compounds that may have pharmaceutical applications.

From land to sea Marine Actinobacteria remain relatively unexplored, but previous studies revealed that these bacteria have the potential to provide future drugs against a wide range of diseases, including cancer, malaria, certain infections, and inflammatory conditions. Researchers have concluded that Actinobacteria “produce a different kind of biochemical [substance] with numerous carbon skeletons, which have been found to be the main component interfering with human pathogenesis at different sites.” This discovery might lead to the development of new targeted medicines. A new study featuring in Frontiers in Microbiology reveals that a common species of seaweed called Laminaria ochroleuca, which is a rich source of Actinobacteria, may have antimicrobial and anticancer properties that scientists could use to develop new drugs. “About half of the 20,000+ microbe-derived drug candidates currently known come from Actinobacteria,” says senior author Dr. Maria de Fátima Carvalho from the Interdisciplinary Centre of Marine and Environmental Research (CiiMAR) in Portugal. Actinobacteria occur predominantly in sediments on the seafloor, but they can also live inside seaweed. The abundance of these bacteria in the sea could be a considerable benefit for scientists, as Dr. Carvalho explains: “Now the supply of new species on land — where they form spores and branched networks just like a fungus — is beginning to run out.” “Several novel drug leads derived from marine Actinobacteria are already known. These include anticancer agent salinosporamide A, currently in clinical trials, and several new antibiotics that are effective against drug-resistant infections like MRSA and tuberculosis,” adds Dr. Carvalho. L. ochroleuca is a brown alga that forms complex and diverse structures called kelp forests. Researchers were aware that in some kelp species, Actinobacteria donate protective compounds in return for nutrition and physical protection, but this is the first study that focuses on the bacteria inside L. ochroleuca.