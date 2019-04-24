Best ways to remove upper lip hair

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 24 Apr 2019
By Beth Sissons
Reviewed by
It is natural for both men and women to have some upper lip hair, but people may prefer to remove it. Creams, razors, electronic tools, and natural methods can remove the hair temporarily, and people can see a dermatologist for permanent removal.

Some methods, such as shaving or waxing, remove the hair immediately while others, including creams and electrolysis, work over a more extended period.

Read on for instructions on 10 ways to remove hair from the upper lip.

1. Use a razor

Shaving razors on wooden table
Hairs may regrow within 2 days of shaving.

Shaving is an easy and affordable way of removing upper lip hair, and it can be less painful than other options for sensitive areas of skin. Smaller razors are better than larger ones for removing hair from the upper lip.

Shaving is a temporary method of removing hair, which means that people may notice hair regrowth within 1–2 days.

To shave the upper lip, apply shaving cream, and use a clean razor to shave in the direction of the hair growth. Pull the upper lip down while shaving to keep the skin taut and create a cleaner shave. Take care to avoid shaving over any spots or cuts.

Razors that manufacturers have designed specifically for the upper lip are available in drugstores, or people can choose between a range of products online.

How long does laser hair removal last?
How long does laser hair removal last?
Laser hair removal is a long-term hair-removal solution that is safe for use on the face. Learn more here.
Read now

2. Hair removal creams

Some hair removal creams are safe to use on sensitive facial skin, including the upper lip.

Depilatory creams are highly alkaline solutions that break down the protein bonds in the hair, causing it to dissolve. At this point, people can simply wipe the hair away.

To use this cream, apply it to the upper lip for as long as the instructions advise and then rinse it off, along with the loose hair.

Depilatory creams are an easy, affordable, and quick way of removing lip hair. However, these creams do not dissolve hair down to the root, so they only have a short-term effect.

Some creams have a strong smell that people may find off-putting. Depilatory creams contain strong chemicals that can sometimes irritate the skin. It is important to do a patch test on another area of skin before applying one of these creams to the face.

If people notice any sensitivity to these creams, they should stop using them. Depilatory creams are not suitable for use on any broken, sunburnt, or irritated skin.

Drugstores and online stores sell hair removal creams specifically for use on the face.

3. Hot wax

People can apply a waxing strip to their upper lip to remove hair. Waxing can be painful on sensitive areas of skin, such as the upper lip, but it provides longer lasting results as it removes the whole strand of hair.

To wax their upper lip hair, a person can apply hot wax to this area of skin and press it down firmly with a cloth strip while it cools. They then need to pull the strip away quickly, which uproots the hair, leaving the skin hair-free for several weeks.

Waxing is most effective when the hair is a certain length. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommend that hair should be one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch before waxing. If the hair is longer than this, it might make waxing more painful.

People can buy home waxing kits from their local drugstore or online.

4. Tweezing

Tweezers pulling at hair
Tweezers are effective for removing a small number of individual hairs.

People can use tweezers to remove hair from their upper lip. Tweezing removes one hair at a time by pulling it up from the root, so this method is suitable for small areas of hair removal, such as the upper lip.

After cleaning the skin, a person can use a clean pair of tweezers to pluck out each hair from the upper lip as follows:

  • hold the skin taut by pulling down on the upper lip
  • pinch the hair with the tweezers and pull sharply in the direction of the hair growth
  • rinse the upper lip with cold water

5. Use an epilator

An epilator is a handheld electrical device that removes hairs in a similar way to tweezers by plucking them from the root. Epilators remove more than one hair at a time though, so epilating is a more efficient method than tweezing.

People may find that exfoliating the upper lip with a facial scrub before using an epilator gives a better result. People can then run the epilator over the upper lip to remove any unwanted hair.

An epilator may cause some redness of the skin, which should soon pass. However, anyone who notices any skin irritation from using an epilator should stop using it.

People can buy epilators from drugstores or online. Small epilators or those that the label describes as being for use on the face may be more comfortable and easier to use.

6. Spring hair removal tool

People can use a spring hair removal tool to remove hair from the upper lip.

The tool is a length of spring that works by plucking out strands of hair. People can bend the stick into a U-shape and roll it over their upper lip to remove the hairs.

Some drugstores and online stores sell a variety of spring hair removal tools.

7. Threading

Threading is another technique for hair removal. Like tweezing and epilating, it works by removing hair from the root, so the effects are temporary but last longer than shaving.

During this treatment, a dermatologist or beautician winds a length of thread around the hairs on the upper lip and then pulls sharply so that they come out at the root.

8. Try sugaring

Sugaring equipment for hair removal.
Sugaring is a hair removal technique that uses natural ingredients.

Sugaring is a natural option for removing facial hair. Although there are no scientific studies to confirm that it works, some people find it effective, and trying it does not pose any risks.

People have used the sugaring method, which works similarly to hot wax, for centuries. The sugar in the solution also works as an exfoliant, which can help soften skin.

To use this method, thicken sugar with other natural substances and heat it. Once the mixture has cooled, apply it to the upper lip and firmly press a clean strip of cloth over it before pulling the cloth away quickly in the direction of the hair growth.

Some people use the following ingredients to create a sugaring paste:

  • honey
  • sugar
  • lemon juice
  • water

People should ensure that the paste has cooled to room temperature before applying it to their skin.

Before trying any home remedies on the face, apply a small amount to another area of skin to test for an allergic reaction or skin irritation. If either occurs, stop using the paste and speak to a doctor if the symptoms do not go away.

9. Laser hair removal

Laser hair removal is an effective way to get rid of upper lip hair. During this procedure, a dermatologist directs a concentrated beam of light at the hair follicle to destroy the hair.

Laser hair removal is not a permanent method, but its results can last for up to several months. People may find that they need between two and six treatments to remove the hair.

Although people can purchase at-home laser hair removal kits, these are not suitable for use on the face. The AAD advise people to see a board-certified dermatologist for laser hair removal, as it can have dangerous side effects if an unskilled person attempts it.

10. Electrolysis

Electrolysis uses an electrical current to remove body hair. An electrologist will insert a tiny probe into the hair follicle where a small electrical current will destroy both the hair and follicle. This damage prevents the hair from regrowing, so electrolysis removes hair permanently.

Electrolysis is suitable for sensitive areas of skin, such as the upper lip.

Summary

There are many effective ways to remove hair from the upper lip. People can choose their preferred method depending on their skin type, budget, and how long they want the effects of hair removal to last.

A person who is uncertain about how best to remove hair from their upper lip can talk to a dermatologist or cosmetic professional.

When undergoing any cosmetic procedure, it is essential to ensure that a board-certified dermatologist provides the treatment.

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

Nine ways to treat and prevent razor burn Shaving is a rite of passage that affects anyone that wishes to remove hair from the body. However, it can irritate and inflame the skin. Razor burn may affect any part of the body that can be shaved, but what is razor burn and how can razor burn be treated? This MNT Knowledge Center article looks at treatment methods. Read now
What is vellus hair? Vellus hair is the short, fine hair that covers most of a person's body. This is different from terminal hair, which is coarser and grows on the head. During puberty, some vellus hair changes to become terminal hair, for example, male facial hair. Some treatments for baldness aim to turn vellus hair into terminal hair. Read now
How do you stop unwanted hair growth? Unwanted hair growth on the body or face has a range of causes linked to hormones. Some growth is typical and has no links to conditions that cause hirsutism. Natural treatments include diet changes and weight management. Medical treatments can also help. Learn more about excessive or unwanted hair in women here. Read now
Ingrown hair: Treatment and prevention Ingrowing hairs can be painful and irritating, and they can occur as a result of shaving or clogged follicles. In this article, learn about ingrown hairs and what causes them. How can an ingrown hair be treated at home and when should a doctor be consulted? This article will explain everything you need to know. Read now
What you should know about laser hair removal versus electrolysis Laser hair removal and electrolysis are useful for people who want to get rid of unwanted hair, but how do they compare and which is best? Find out more about what is involved in each, the advantages and disadvantages, aftercare, and any adverse reactions, precautions, and considerations. Then you can make your choice. Read now
Dermatology
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine Cosmetic Medicine / Plastic Surgery

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 24 April 2019.

    Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Sissons, Beth. "Best ways to remove upper lip hair." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 24 Apr. 2019. Web.
    24 Apr. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325021.php>

    APA
    Sissons, B. (2019, April 24). "Best ways to remove upper lip hair." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Dermatology

Scroll to top