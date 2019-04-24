New research in mice reveals for the first time that diverse drugs that induce general anesthesia activate a brain circuit that brings on sleep.

Share on Pinterest General anesthetics activate the same brain circuit as sleep, new research reveals.

The scientists at Duke University in Durham, NC who carried out the study, suggest that the findings will help to develop better drugs that can induce sleep with fewer adverse reactions.

Since 1846, when a dentist and a surgeon carried out the first successful surgical procedure to use anesthesia, a number of general anesthetic drugs have emerged. Yet, until the recent study, it had not been clear how these substances produced a loss of consciousness.

In a Neuron paper, the researchers describe how they discovered the cells in the hypothalamus at the base of the brain.

The cells, which consist mainly of neuroendocrine cells, sit “in and near the supraoptic nucleus” in the hypothalamus and “are persistently and commonly activated by multiple classes of [general anesthetic] drugs,” they write.

Neuroendocrine cells are cells that, as with neurons, or nerve cells, receive signals from the nervous system except that they respond by producing and releasing hormones.

Almost all of the body’s organs contain neuroendocrine cells, and the hormones that they release control many of its functions. The cells have very long projections through which they release the hormones, such as into the bloodstream.

The recent study is important not only because it clarifies how general anesthetics work, but also because it highlights the vital role that hormones play in controlling states that affect the whole brain.