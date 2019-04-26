New research has looked at human cancer cells implanted into mice, human tumor samples, and other assays in an attempt to better understand what drives the spread of certain aggressive cancers.

Share on Pinterest A ‘chemical messenger’ could be helping aggressive cancers grow and spread.

A team at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD, has recently conducted a study, the results of which now feature in the journal Cell Reports.

These results indicate that many aggressive, or higher-grade, cancers contain higher levels of one specific neurotransmitter.

Higher-grade cancer tumors are characterized by faster growth and spread rates.

Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers that allow neurons to “communicate” among themselves and send messages to other cells.

In the new study, the researchers focused on N-acetyl-aspartyl-glutamate (NAAG), saying that this neurotransmitter may be a relevant new target when it comes to treating higher-grade cancer tumors.

Specifically, their experiments revealed that NAAG is more abundant in fast-developing cancer tumors than in other types of cancer. Also, the scientists found evidence to suggest that this neurotransmitter is a source of glutamate — an important cell nutrient — to certain cancer tumors, thus aiding their growth.

The tumors with high NAAG levels also expressed a certain ezyme: glutamate carboxypeptidase II (GCPII).

“Our study [suggests] that NAAG serves as an important reservoir to provide glutamate to cancer cells through GCPII, when glutamate production from other sources is limited,” explains senior study author Dr. Anne Le.