We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

Many of us are familiar with the act of procrastinating — putting off tasks until, or past, their deadline. Why do people procrastinate? Does it only bring them disadvantages, or does it also have some benefits? We investigate in this Spotlight feature. Share on Pinterest Can procrastinating bring us any benefits, or is it all doom and gloom? Procrastination typically gets a bad name as a habit that impacts productivity and holds people back from fulfilling their potential. Some researchers define procrastination as “a form of self-regulation failure […] characterized by the needless delay of things one intends to do despite the expectation of negative consequences.” Medical News Today spoke to some people who seem to shun procrastination, afraid that putting things off will affect their productivity and create more stress. One person told us: “I never procrastinate because if I do even for a little while, I will never do the job. It makes it hard to prioritize, and it can be stressful, but I feel in control.” However, she also noted that never procrastinating on anything can also mean that she sometimes ends up doing unnecessary work. So is procrastination all doom and gloom, or can it bring us certain benefits? And why do some people tend to procrastinate in the first place? In this Spotlight feature, we look at the reasons behind procrastination, its effects on health and productivity, as well as some instances in which procrastination may prove helpful.

Why do we procrastinate? When referring to procrastination, some people may think of it as poor time management, an inability to organize and prioritize tasks, meaning that we do them at the last minute, or even past their deadline. Share on Pinterest We may procrastinate to reduce stress in the short-term. Increasingly, research has shown that procrastination is, in fact, a complex, often maladaptive reaction to various perceived stressors. One study found that procrastination is positively related to psychological vulnerability. Other research pointed out that people who tend to put tasks off until the last moment may have lower self-esteem than their peers. Moreover, Fuschia Sirois, Ph.D. — now based at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom — also found that people who procrastinate tend to have higher levels of stress and lower levels of self-compassion. Sirois explains that “serial” procrastinators are stuck in a vicious cycle, in which the thought of previous uncompleted tasks haunts them, paralyzing them, and stopping them from completing present tasks, as well. “The lower levels of self-compassion among chronic procrastinators […] indicate that treating oneself harshly, with self-blame, criticism, and a general lack of kindness and acceptance after failure to act on intended actions may contribute to the stress associated with procrastinating and further compromise well-being, and potentially physical health. Fuschia Sirois, Ph.D. A study published in in 2017 supports this idea. It shows a correlation between certain types of procrastination and neuroticism, a personality trait that denotes a high susceptibility to feelings of anxiety, worry, or frustration. And last year, research whose findings appeared in the journal Psychological Science indicated that the people who are most likely to keep on procrastinating seem to have larger amygdalae than non-procrastinators. The amygdala is a brain region that plays a crucial role in the regulation of emotions, particularly processing anxiety and fear. In their paper, the authors explain that “[r]egarding action control, this could mean that individuals with a larger amygdala volume have learned from past mistakes and evaluate future actions and their possible consequences more extensively.” “This, in turn,” they add, “might lead to greater concern and hesitation, as observed in individuals with low [decision-related action orientation] scores.”

Procrastination’s effect on health In another study, Sirois and Timothy Pychyl, Ph.D. — from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada — suggest that people may use procrastination as a “quick fix” for the negative moods created by the stress related to a specific task. Share on Pinterest Procrastinating may create more stress in the long run, affecting mental health. One person told MNT: “I tend to procrastinate if there is a task that I don’t want to do, perhaps because it is unpleasant, stressful, or boring.” “It means that I often put off doing tasks that it would benefit me to do straight away, which can sometimes mean more stress in the long-term,” he added. According to Sirois and Pychyl, this person’s self-assessment is accurate. As a short-term solution, procrastination does not take into account the long-term impact of leaving tasks unfinished until the last moment. As the authors put it in their paper: “[In procrastination] the burden for completing the task [is] shifted to some future self that will have to pay the price for the inaction. We believe that tomorrow will be different. We believe that we will be different tomorrow; but in doing so, we prioritize our current mood over the consequences of our inaction for our future self.” In a seminal study from 1997, researchers Roy Baumeister and Dianne Tice suggest that procrastination is a kind of “self-defeating behavior because it apparently leads to stress, illness, and inferior performance.” Baumeister and Tice found that procrastinators might enjoy lower levels of stress when they procrastinate compared with non-procrastinators. However, their stress might affect them with redoubled force in the long run, as they face the consequences of not having completed their tasks on time. The researchers also quote previous studies suggesting that procrastination has links to poorer mental health, as well as lower performance on tasks.