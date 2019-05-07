What causes black mucus?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 7 May 2019
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
When a person has black mucus, they may have inhaled potentially harmful pollutants. Or, they could have an underlying infection or condition.

Mucus serves an important purpose in the nasal passages and other cavities throughout the body. It helps protect against infection and harm from foreign objects. Mucus also helps lubricate these passages and cavities.

During an illness, mucus often builds up in the nasal passages and a person can usually blow it out or wipe it away.

Phlegm, which the lungs produce, is very similar to mucus and may also indicate a health issue. A person will often cough up phlegm when viruses, bacteria, or unwanted — possibly cancerous — cells are present in the lungs.

Clear or light-colored mucus often does not indicate a serious health problem, but when a person has black mucus or phlegm, they should see a doctor as soon as possible.

Though black phlegm is not always a cause for concern, it could be a sign of lung cancer or exposure to a pollutant. Figuring out the cause will help the doctor recommend the best course of treatment.

Keep reading for more information about what can cause black mucus or phlegm and ways to treat it.

Causes

Pollutants, infections, and lung cancer may cause black mucus or phlegm. Below, we discuss these and other more common causes.

Pollutants

Woman sitting at outdoor cafe blowing nose into tissue
Air pollution can cause black or dark mucus.

Air pollutants, including particles of dirt or industrial chemicals, can cause dark mucus and phlegm.

People who live in or visit areas with high air pollution may experience black or dark mucus and phlegm.

Sometimes, coal miners develop a condition called pneumoconiosis after exposure to coal dust and other air pollutants in the mines. Other occupational hazards include exposure to silica and asbestos.

In general, once a person leaves an area of heavy pollution, their mucus and phlegm return to a more regular color.

Smoking or secondhand smoke

When a person breathes in smoke, pollutants and other small particles in the smoke get trapped in the mucus and phlegm. This can cause these substances to turn a much darker color. Smoke can also cause the phlegm in the lungs to thicken.

In addition, smoke can damage the hair-like cilia, which help clear the lungs of phlegm. As a result, a person will cough up more dark-colored phlegm.

Smoke from fires

A person exposed to a large fire, such as a house or workplace fire, often breathes in soot and ash.

As in people who smoke or breathe in pollutants, the particles from a fire can turn the mucus and phlegm black. This is one reason that firefighters wear specialized masks and air tanks while fighting a blaze.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly contagious bacterial infection that causes a person's phlegm to turn dark. Other symptoms include chest pain, a persistent cough, and coughing up blood. People with weakened immune systems are especially susceptible to TB.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a potentially deadly disease that attacks the lungs' air sacs, causing the lungs to fill with fluid.

In addition to black mucus and phlegm, pneumonia can cause chest pain, shortness of breath, fever, and coughing. Viruses, bacteria, and other infections can cause pneumonia.

Fungal infections in the lungs

A person with a weakened immune system has an increased risk of developing a fungal infection that settles in their lungs, as with TB. People who live in hot environments are also more likely to develop fungal infections in the lungs.

This type of infection can cause bleeding in the airways, and this blood makes the mucus and phlegm appear dark or black.

Lung cancer

According to the American Lung Association, about 541,000 people living in the United States currently have or have had lung cancer.

Lung cancer can cause a range of chest-related symptoms, including dark phlegm. If a person coughs up blood and has dark or black mucus and phlegm, they should see a doctor as soon as possible.

Other causes

The following health issues can also cause black mucus and phlegm:

Home remedies for phlegm and mucus
Home remedies for phlegm and mucus
There are many ways to get rid of excess mucus and phlegm at home. Learn more about 20 simple methods here.
Read now

Treatments

A doctor can offer advice on how to quit smoking.
A doctor can offer advice on how to quit smoking.

Treatment options for black mucus and phlegm vary, depending on what is causing the discoloration.

To treat an underlying infection, a doctor will need to figure out the cause. They may recommend antifungal or antiviral medications or antibiotics. Sometimes, a doctor prescribes steroids to help reduce inflammation.

People who have darkened mucus due to smoking should stop smoking. In addition to clearing up the mucus, quitting smoking provides many health benefits.

People with lung cancer require treatment, which may include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or targeted treatments. A person should discuss their care plan with their healthcare provider.

Anyone exposed to pollutants on a regular basis should take precautionary steps. Wearing a mask or breathing apparatus can help prevent exposure.

Sometimes, no treatment is necessary. For example, a person exposed to pollutants — such as dust, chemicals, or smoke — for a short period will notice that their mucus returns to a regular color once exposure to the pollutants stops.

When to see a doctor

Dark or black mucus sometimes returns to a regular color quickly. This may happen when temporary exposure to a pollutant, such as smoke, ends.

When other factors are responsible for the change in color, a person should consult a doctor as soon as possible.

See a doctor if any of the symptoms below accompany black mucus:

  • a persistent cough
  • a fever
  • chest pain
  • shortness of breath
  • coughing up blood
  • blood mixed with the black mucus or phlegm

Outlook

Black mucus is often a warning that something is wrong. If anyone is in doubt, they should schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider as soon as possible.

When a person receives the right treatment, mucus and phlegm often return to a regular color.

Related coverage

All you need to know about tuberculosis Learn all about tuberculosis, a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air by bacteria. Tuberculosis can be fatal and can affect anyone in any part of the world, but it is more common among young adults in developing countries. Find out what causes tuberculosis, as well as how to prevent and treat it. Read now
How does smoking affect the body? Smoking cigarettes can affect the body in many ways, raising the risk of several serious health conditions. Learn more about the effects of smoking cigarettes in this article. Read now
How to get rid of a stuffy nose: Ten possible treatments A stuffy nose is a common problem and is usually nothing to worry about; although it can be annoying and uncomfortable. This article looks at ten ways to treat a stuffy nose, including medications and home remedies. It also discusses causes, other symptoms that might accompany a stuffy nose, and when to see a doctor. Read now
What does green, yellow, or brown phlegm mean? Phlegm comes in many colors and can be an important indicator of what is happening when someone produces it from their lungs or respiratory tract. Learn here about the different types of phlegm, plus what their consistencies tell you, some home treatments, and when phlegm can indicate a serious problem in the body. Read now
What is sputum? Sputum is a type of thick mucus that is produced by the lungs when they are diseased or damaged. It is a substance known as phlegm, and it can be an indicator of many respiratory infections. This MNT Knowledge Center article explains the types of sputum, what causes these variations, and when to see a doctor. Read now
Ear, Nose and Throat
Respiratory Smoking / Quit Smoking

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 7 May 2019.

    Visit our Ear, Nose and Throat category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Ear, Nose and Throat.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What causes black mucus?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 7 May. 2019. Web.
    8 May. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325120.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2019, May 7). "What causes black mucus?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Ear, Nose and Throat

Scroll to top