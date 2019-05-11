Many experts consider exercise to be an effective treatment for depression. However, new research casts doubt on this theory by showing that not everyone may benefit.

Share on Pinterest A new study looks at whether exercise can relieve depressive symptoms in men and women equally.

Depression is the number one cause of disability across the globe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

If the condition is severe and long-lasting, it can have a hugely detrimental effect on every part of a person’s life.

Effective treatment does exist, but research has shown that more than one in two people with depression do not receive it.

Possible reasons for this include misdiagnosis, the perceived stigma around mental health, and a lack of access to resources.

Doctors often prescribe antidepressant medication, but experts believe that a simpler and more readily available treatment can help. Exercise can be just as effective as antidepressants, note Harvard Medical School, although they acknowledge that medication may also be necessary in severe cases.

However, a new study by researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has found that the effect of exercise on depression differs for men and women. The scientists studied the exercise and sleep patterns of more than 1,100 people studying at Beijing University in China.

Experts already know that disturbed sleep is a feature of depression and that exercise is a potential treatment for this mental health condition. In the new study, the researchers asked the participants to complete three questionnaires, which asked them about their sleep, exercise, and depressive symptoms.