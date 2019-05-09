What's the difference between Humalog and NovoLog?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 9 May 2019
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
There are many different medications available to help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. Two of the prescription medications available are Humalog and NovoLog.

Humalog and NovoLog are two forms of fast-acting, injectable insulin. Doctors prescribe these drugs to help people with diabetes manage their blood glucose levels. The drugs work more quickly than other types of insulin.

People inject either Humalog or NovoLog under the fat in the skin. A person should check their blood sugar levels before taking either drug and eat shortly afterward. This will help prevent blood sugar levels from dropping too low and causing hypoglycemia.

Since both Humalog and NovoLog are fast-acting insulin, healthcare providers tend to prescribe a long-lasting insulin as well, in order to regulate a person's blood sugar levels.

Although Humalog and NovoLog have similar onset of action, they are two different medications and are not always interchangeable. In this article, we cover the important differences between them.

Humalog vs. NovoLog

Insulin pens from humalog and novolog lined up.
Humalog and NovoLog are two forms of injectable insulin.

Humalog and NovoLog have several differences. Humalog is insulin lispro, whereas NovoLog is insulin aspart.

Humalog is primarily for use by adults and older children with type 1 diabetes. Doctors may also sometimes prescribe it to adults with type 2 diabetes. However, there is currently no research into how it affects children under the age of 3.

By contrast, doctors tend to prescribe NovoLog to people 2 years and older with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Both medications start to work within about 15 minutes, but NovoLog tends to be slightly faster.

In fact, NovoLog may start to work with around 5–10 minutes. Humalog will likely take a full 15 minutes to start working.

Another difference is in a person's ability to alter the dose of the insulin. A person can dilute NovoLog to produce a lower dose, but it is not possible to dilute Humalog.

Forms and dosage

Both Humalog and NovoLog are available as injectable solutions. They both offer similar sized dosage options.

Humalog offers the following doses:

  • 3 milliliter (ml) prefilled KwikPen
  • 3 ml cartridges
  • 3 ml vials
  • 10 ml vials

NovoLog offers similar doses:

  • 3 ml FlexTouch
  • 3 ml FlexPen
  • 3 ml PenFill cartridges
  • 10 ml vials

Side effects of each

Humalog and NovoLog can both cause headaches and nausea.
Humalog and NovoLog can both cause headaches and nausea.

A common side effect of both Humalog and NovoLog is low blood sugar. Both medications help reduce a person's blood sugar levels, so taking them when blood sugar levels are already low can cause an unsafe drop.

A person should always monitor their blood sugar levels and check them before injecting insulin.

Certain activities and lifestyle choices may also affect a person's blood sugar levels. For this reason, they should adjust their medications accordingly. Physical activity levels, diet, and stress levels can all affect blood sugar levels.

Other possible side effects of Humalog and NovoLog can include:

In rarer cases, a person may experience additional side effects, such as:

Anyone experiencing the symptoms of an allergic reaction should seek emergency medical attention.

What are the best foods for people with diabetes?
What are the best foods for people with diabetes?
Eating a healthful diet is one way to help control diabetes. Learn about the best foods to eat here.
Read now

Cost

Humalog and NovoLog are brand name medications. They are only available as a prescription from a doctor or other healthcare provider. Generic medications are copies of brand name medications that use the same ingredients but tend to cost less.

A generic version of Humalog recently became available at about half the price of the brand name version. NovoLog is not yet available as a generic. However, insurance companies typically cover both drugs.

Both medications are widely available at most major pharmacies in the United States.

What to ask a doctor

A doctor can offer advice on starting or switching medication.
A doctor can offer advice on starting or switching medication.

Before switching to fast-acting insulin, a person should speak to their doctor about any other medications they are taking.

Both Humalog and NovoLog can interact with other medications and may accidentally cause blood sugar levels to drop too low.

People should tell their doctor if they are taking:

A person should also consider speaking to their doctor about their alcohol consumption. Alcohol can affect how either Humalog or NovoLog work in the body.

Taking over-the-counter medications and supplements can also affect insulin medications. A doctor will ask a person if they regularly use these.

Finally, a person should discuss their medical and family history with their doctor. People with kidney, heart, or liver disease may process insulin differently.

Outlook

Typically, a doctor will prescribe either Humalog or NovoLog to a person whose blood sugar levels fluctuate dramatically throughout the day.

These two types of insulin medication can rapidly reduce high blood sugar. However, they are not entirely the same, and a person should be aware of the possible side effects of each before starting to take one.

It is always best to speak to a doctor about Humalog and NovoLog to determine which is the best option for managing diabetes.

Related coverage

Non-insulin drugs for treating type 2 diabetes Type 2 diabetes prevents the body from responding to insulin correctly, leading to high levels of blood sugar. Some people require insulin injections, but others can manage the condition with oral or other injectable medications. Learn more here. Read now
What are the best foods for people with diabetes? People with diabetes benefit from balancing certain food groups. In this article, we discuss some of the best foods to eat, as well as which types to limit. Read now
All you need to know about insulin sensitivity factor Insulin sensitivity factor is a measurement that describes how taking 1 unit of insulin affects blood sugar levels . It can help a person with type 1 diabetes regulate their blood sugar levels. Learn more about what insulin sensitivity factor is, who should test and when, and what the results mean. Read now
Natural ways to improve insulin sensitivity Low insulin sensitivity can cause blood sugar levels to become too high and may lead to type 2 diabetes. Natural ways of improving insulin sensitivity include exercising more, getting enough sleep, eating a diet rich in saturated fats and soluble fiber, and taking certain dietary supplements. Learn more here. Read now
An overview of insulin Insulin is a hormone that plays a central role in controlling blood sugar levels in the body. People with diabetes produce either insufficient or ineffective insulin and often require shots of insulin to resume daily function. Read on to learn about the way insulin works. Read now
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Pharmacy / Pharmacist

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 9 May 2019.

    Visit our Diabetes category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Diabetes.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What's the difference between Humalog and NovoLog?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 9 May. 2019. Web.
    9 May. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325144.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2019, May 9). "What's the difference between Humalog and NovoLog?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Diabetes

Scroll to top