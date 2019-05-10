Previous research has suggested a link between the presence of diabetes and a person’s risk of cancer. Now, a large study in a Chinese population shows that type 2 diabetes is associated with an increased risk of cancer — though females and males seem to be more at risk of different forms.

Males and females with type 2 diabetes are more at risk of different forms of cancer.

Earlier this week, Medical News Today reported on a study showing that people who have cancer and diabetes may have an increased risk that their malignant tumors will spread.

The study, which explains the likely biological mechanism underlying this risk, was spurred by other research suggesting a link between diabetes and cancer.

Now, investigators — many from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, in China — have published the results of an analysis conducted using the medical data of a large Chinese cohort. The research paper, the first author of which is Jiying Qi, appears in the Journal of Diabetes.

The researchers also note that their country has a very high prevalence of both diabetes and prediabetes, as reports have shown.

The team identified 410,191 adults — aged between 20 and 99 — who had a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes between July 2013 and December 2016. At that time, none of these people had cancer.

Qi and colleagues followed the medical records of these individuals through to December 2017, to see which people developed cancer and what form of cancer their doctors diagnosed.