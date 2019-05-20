A recent study in mice concludes that targeted ultrasound could be an effective, noninvasive, drug-free way to boost insulin levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Share on Pinterest A new study asks whether ultrasound could be an effective treatment for diabetes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), type 2 diabetes now affects more than 100 million adults in the United States.

It was the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2015.

In people with diabetes, the pancreas produces too little insulin.

For this reason, over time, the body becomes less sensitive to it in a condition called insulin resistance.

Beta cells — which are specialized cells in the pancreas — synthesize, store, and release insulin in response to the presence of sugar in the blood.

This increased production helps keep levels of glucose in the blood within the normal range; too much sugar in the blood can damage tissues and organs.

Early on in the progression of diabetes, beta cells can become overworked, which causes insulin to build up inside. This buildup can be terminal for the beta cell. If more insulin-producing beta cells die, diabetes is exacerbated.

Certain drugs can help the beta cells release insulin, but these can be expensive and may become less effective over time.

For these reasons, researchers are keen to find other ways of promoting insulin release that do not involve drugs.