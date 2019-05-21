New research identifies changes in the neurochemistry and anatomy of the brain that occur decades before people experience any symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Share on Pinterest Brain changes may occur decades before people experience Alzheimer’s symptoms, accumulating evidence suggests. The fact that more than 35 million people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease has led some experts to refer to this condition as a “global epidemic.” According to estimates, the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease will double almost every 2 decades. Detecting Alzheimer’s early on makes it easier to plan adequate care and begin therapeutic interventions as early as possible, which may alleviate the symptoms. Researchers believe that Alzheimer’s begins many years before the onset of symptoms. In fact, emerging research has suggested that some Alzheimer’s-related brain mechanisms start at least 10 years before diagnosis. However, it is not yet clear exactly when these changes occur. In a new study, researchers have set out to detect more precise “changepoints” in the evolution of Alzheimer’s biomarkers. Laurent Younes, Ph.D., who is a professor and chair of the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, is the lead author of the new paper, which appears in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Studying brain ‘changepoints’ in Alzheimer’s To find out when the biochemical and anatomic changes occur, Prof. Younes and team reviewed the medical records of 290 people who were at least 40 years old. The scientists accessed the data from the BIOCARD project, which aims to discover predictors of cognitive decline. The majority of the study participants had at least one first-degree relative with Alzheimer’s, which considerably raised their risk of developing this condition. The researchers had access to the participants’ cerebrospinal fluid samples and MRI brain scans, which scientists had collected every 2 years between 1995 and 2013 as part of the BIOCARD study. During the same period, the BIOCARD scientists carried out five standard tests each year. These examined the participants’ memory, learning, reading, and attention. At the start of the new study, the team deemed all of the participants to be “cognitively normal,” but by the end of the study period, 81 participants had developed Alzheimer’s disease.