Evidence indicates that following a Mediterranean-style diet, rich in fruit, vegetables, nuts, and cereals, can bring many health benefits, including protection against cardiovascular and metabolic problems. Now, a study also presents a link between this diet and a lower risk of depression later in life.

Mediterranean diets feature meals that are high in vegetables, legumes, nuts, fruit, whole grains, with less fish, dairy, and poultry-based foods, and as little red meat as possible.

Moreover, people who follow Mediterranean-style diets use olive oil for cooking, which is a good source of monosaturated fat.

Anecdotally, this is a healthful, nutritious diet, and many studies seem to support this claim. In recent years, researchers have shown that Mediterranean diets can significantly reduce cardiovascular risk, may slow down bone loss in osteoporosis, promote anticancer mechanisms, and support brain health.

Some research has even found an association between Mediterranean-style diets and a reduced risk of depression.

Now, the findings of a new study — which its authors presented at this year’s Annual Meeting of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) in San Francisco, CA — add support to these claims.

At the APA Annual Meeting, Dr. Konstantinos Argyropoulos and colleagues from the Hellenic Open University in Patra, Greece showed that people who adhere to a Mediterranean diet appear less likely to develop symptoms of depression later on in life.