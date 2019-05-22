New research adds to the mounting evidence that fasting may be helpful in the fight against obesity and its related conditions. By increasing certain proteins, the practice may protect against metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and liver disease, but the ‘timing of and duration between meals’ is key.

Fasting from dawn to sunset for 30 days could help treat conditions relating to obesity, a new study suggests.

The health benefits of fasting have been the subject of much hype in recent years. More and more people now fast, not just for religious purposes but also to lose weight and boost metabolism.

Restricting food intake may increase metabolic activity more than researchers used to believe, studies suggest, and the practice may even help fight aging.

Fasting may also improve gut health, according to other research, and strengthen circadian rhythms, thus boosting overall health.

New research adds to this body of evidence by zooming in on a specific type of fasting and its benefits for obesity-related conditions.

Dr. Ayse Leyla Mindikoglu, who is an associate professor of medicine and surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX, and her colleagues used the Islamic spiritual practice of Ramadan to study the benefits of fasting from dawn to sunset.

The researchers found that practicing this type of fasting for 30 days raised the levels of certain proteins that can improve insulin resistance and stave off the adverse effects of a diet rich in fats and sugar.

Dr. Mindikoglu and team presented their findings at the Digestive Disease Week, a conference that took place recently in San Diego, CA.