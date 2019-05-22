Conditions that affect the muscles, bones, nerves, or organs can contribute to pain on the lower right side of the back.

In this article, we explore the possible causes of back pain on the lower right side. We also cover some causes specific to females and males and explain when to see a doctor.

Sprains and strains



Lifting heavy objects can cause sprains and strains. Lifting heavy objects can cause sprains and strains.

A sprain occurs when a person overstretches or tears a ligament, whereas a strain refers to a torn tendon or muscle. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, strains and sprains are the leading causes of acute back pain.

Causes of sprains and strains can include:

lifting heavy objects or using improper lifting technique

twisting or jerking the body awkwardly

overstretching or not warming up properly before exercise

falling

Muscle-related back pain can range from mild to severe. The symptoms of sprains and strains can include:

aching, stiffness, or tenderness in the lower back

restricted range of motion due to lower back pain

difficulty standing or sitting upright

lower back pain that radiates into the buttocks

muscle spasms in the lower back

The type of treatment will depend on the cause and severity of the symptoms.

A person can treat mild sprains and strains at home with rest, ice packs, and over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers, such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

For people with more severe sprains and strains, a doctor may prescribe muscle relaxants and stronger pain relievers to help manage symptoms.

Other treatment options can include:

physical therapy

gentle massage

stretching exercises

electrical muscle stimulation

surgery

Spinal stenosis

Spinal stenosis is a narrowing or compression of the spinal canal, which is the area inside the spine that contains the spinal cord. This narrowing places pressure on the spinal cord, which can cause numbness and pain that radiates to the lower back, buttocks, and legs.

Treatment options for spinal stenosis include anti-inflammatory medications, physical therapy, and steroid injections. Doctors may recommend surgery for people with severe spinal stenosis.

Appendicitis

The appendix is a small organ that connects to the first section of the large intestine. The exact function of the appendix remains unclear, but it may help support the immune and digestive systems.

Appendicitis is an inflammation of the appendix that may occur due to a blockage or an infection.

It typically causes intense pain in the right side of the abdomen. This pain can also radiate to the right side of the back.

Other symptoms of appendicitis include:

bloating or excess gas

swelling of the abdomen

loss of appetite

nausea

vomiting

constipation or diarrhea

Appendicitis requires immediate medical care. People who think that they may have appendicitis should go to an emergency room immediately.

Treatment typically involves surgical removal of the appendix, which is a procedure called an appendectomy.

Kidney infection

Bacterial or viral infections that affect the urinary tract can move upstream into one or both kidneys. If a person does not receive treatment, a kidney infection can lead to serious complications, such as chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, or sepsis.

Symptoms of kidney infections include:

pain on one or both sides of the back

nausea and vomiting

cloudy, dark, or bloody urine

foul-smelling urine

frequent urination

a burning or painful sensation while urinating

chills and fever

People with symptoms of a kidney infection should see a doctor as soon as possible.

Treatment for kidney infections usually involves a course of antibiotics. A doctor may also prescribe pain relievers to help ease a person's symptoms.

Drinking plenty of water is important to prevent dehydration and fever.

Kidney stones

Certain minerals can build up in the kidneys and form hard deposits, or stones. Kidney stones vary in shape, size, and mineral content.

Small kidney stones can leave the body in the urine without causing symptoms. However, larger stones may cause blockages that can lead to sharp pain in one or both sides of the lower back. This pain may radiate to the groin and lower abdomen.

Other symptoms of kidney stones can include:

cloudy or bloody urine

urine that smells foul

a frequent or urgent need to urinate

a painful burning sensation while urinating

fever and chills

nausea and vomiting

People with symptoms of kidney stones should see a doctor right away.

Treatment options for people with kidney stones include:

drinking plenty of fluids to help stones pass faster

taking prescription medications to ease pain and other symptoms

undergoing kidney stone removal using various procedures, such as shock wave lithotripsy, cystoscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy

Ulcerative colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the lining of the large intestine, or colon.

Ulcerative colitis typically causes ongoing diarrhea, which may contain blood or pus. It can also cause abdominal discomfort and cramping that may radiate to one or both sides of the back.

Other symptoms of ulcerative colitis can include:

appetite loss due to nausea

a frequent need to have a bowel movement

unexplained weight loss

fatigue

fever

anemia

There is currently no cure for ulcerative colitis. The aim of treatment is to achieve remission, which is a sustained period during which a person has few or no symptoms.

Treatment options depend on the severity of a person's symptoms but can include medications such as:

aminosalicylates

corticosteroids

immunomodulators

biologic therapies

If treatment does not improve the symptoms, a doctor may recommend surgical removal of the person's colon.

Causes specific to females

Causes of pain in the lower right side of the back that are specific to females can include:

Endometriosis



Endometriosis can cause pain in the lower back or pelvis. Endometriosis can cause pain in the lower back or pelvis.

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grows in other parts of the body, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, vagina, and cervix.

Endometriosis can cause chronic pain in the lower back or pelvis.

Other symptoms of endometriosis can include:

painful cramps during menstruation that may worsen over time

pain during or after vaginal intercourse

pain during bowel movements or urination

bleeding or spotting between periods

diarrhea or constipation

bloating

nausea

There is currently no cure for endometriosis, so treatments focus on reducing symptoms and preventing further complications.

Treatment options for endometriosis include:

OTC pain relievers

hormonal birth control

gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists

surgical procedures to remove endometriosis tissue

Uterine fibroids

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths that can develop in the wall of the uterus. Having them does not increase a person's risk of developing uterine cancer.

Uterine fibroids can vary in size, and some people may not realize that they have any until a doctor detects them during a pelvic exam or an ultrasound.

Not everyone with uterine fibroids will experience symptoms, which can include:

lower back pain

leg pain

pain or pressure in the pelvic region

frequent urination

constipation

pain or heavy bleeding during periods

unusually long periods

People without symptoms may not require treatment.

Treatment options can include:

OTC pain relievers

hormonal birth control

GnRH agonists

surgical procedures to remove fibroid growths, the lining of the uterus, or the entire uterus

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is an infection that typically occurs when a sexually transmitted disease, such as gonorrhea or chlamydia, spreads to the uterus, ovaries, or fallopian tubes.

Symptoms of PID can vary in severity and may include:

pain in the lower abdomen or back

unusual or unpleasant-smelling vaginal discharge

pain during or after vaginal intercourse

painful urination

fever and chills

nausea and vomiting

People with symptoms of PID should see a doctor as soon as possible. Prompt treatment can prevent or minimize scarring that can increase the risk of fertility problems and ectopic pregnancies.

Antibiotics can usually cure the bacterial infection that causes PID.

Pelvic pain during pregnancy

Some women experience pelvic pain during pregnancy. Pelvic pain can affect one or both sides of the lower back.

This pain may also affect the perineum or radiate to the thighs. It may worsen while walking, standing up, or rolling onto the side.

The following tips may help reduce pelvic pain during pregnancy:

doing exercises that strengthen the pelvic floor

stretching

taking warm baths

wearing flat, comfortable shoes

avoiding standing for too long

getting plenty of rest

Women can also try applying ice or heat packs to help ease the pain. OTC acetaminophen is generally safe to take during pregnancy. However, it is advisable to speak to a doctor before taking any medications while pregnant.

Causes specific to males

Testicular torsion can cause back pain on the lower right side in males.

Testicular torsion

Testicular torsion occurs when the testicle rotates inside the scrotum, causing the spermatic cord to twist. A twisted spermatic cord can reduce or completely block blood flow to the testicle, which can cause irreversible damage.

Symptoms of testicular torsion can include:

severe and unexpected pain in the testicle or groin

pain that radiates to the right or left side of the back

swelling of the scrotum

nausea

vomiting

blood in the semen

Testicular torsion is a medical emergency, and anyone who experiences these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

Treatment involves a surgical procedure to either untwist the spermatic cord or remove the testicle.

When to see a doctor



A person who experiences severe or worsening back pain should speak to a doctor. A person who experiences severe or worsening back pain should speak to a doctor.

People with severe, persistent, or worsening lower back pain should consult a doctor right away.

Also, seek medical attention for lower back pain that accompanies:

painful urination

cloudy, bloody, or foul-smelling urine

stools containing blood or pus

fever

nausea

vomiting

pain during or after sex

severe groin pain

irregular periods

Summary

Lower back pain is very common. Possible causes of lower back pain on the right side include sprains and strains, kidney stones, infections, and conditions that affect the intestines or reproductive organs.

People should speak with a doctor if they experience lower back pain that does not improve with rest or affects daily life.