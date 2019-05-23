Cancer can affect various tissues in the body, causing a range of signs and symptoms, such as weight loss, fatigue, skin changes, and a persistent cough. Anyone who experiences persistent or worrisome symptoms should consult a doctor.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cancer was the second leading cause of death in the United States in 2016.

Healthcare providers can run diagnostic tests that identify early-stage cancers. Treatment has a better chance of success when a person receives their cancer diagnosis early.

In this article, we discuss general warning signs of cancer unique to women, men, and cancer type.

Warning signs of cancer in women

Cancers specific to or more common among women include endometrial, cervical, and breast cancers. Warning signs include:

Breast changes



Breast cancer often causes visible changes in the breast tissue, so it is crucial for women to be familiar with the shape, size, and texture of their breasts.

Breast changes to look out for include:

dimpling or puckering of the breast skin or nipple

nipple discharge

redness, swelling, or tenderness of the breast skin or nipple

changes in the size or shape of the breast

Women should speak with a healthcare provider if they notice any changes in their breast tissue. The American Cancer Society recommend that women aged 40 years and older have regular mammograms to screen for signs of breast cancer.

Vaginal bleeding between periods

Women who experience regular periods may want to consult their healthcare provider if they experience vaginal bleeding or spotting outside of their usual cycle. Irregular vaginal bleeding may indicate endometrial or cervical cancers.

Women who have gone through menopause should seek immediate medical attention if they have any vaginal bleeding.

Spotting does not always occur as a result of cancer. Hormonal birth control, chronic medical conditions, and stress can also cause spotting.

Women should consider seeking immediate medical attention if they experience spotting alongside the following symptoms:

fever

abdominal or pelvic pain

dizziness

fatigue

muscle aches

heavy bleeding

Warning signs of cancer in men

Certain warning signs of cancer occur exclusively or more frequently in men than women. These can include:

Testicular lumps

Although testicular cancer in men is rare, rates of new diagnoses continue increasing around the world. The American Cancer Society estimates roughly 9,560 people in the U.S. will receive a testicular cancer diagnosis in 2019.

A hard, painless lump in the testicle is a symptom of testicular cancer. Other symptoms of testicular cancer include:

swelling or pain in a testicle or scrotum

a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum

pain in the groin

a dull ache in the lower back or abdomen

Bowel changes

A persistent change in bowel habits can indicate cancers of the colon or rectum, which people collectively refer to as colorectal cancers.

Colorectal cancer can cause frequent diarrhea or constipation and persistent abdominal pain. Other symptoms include:

thin stools

unintentional weight loss

fatigue

anemia

excess gas or bloating

Rectal bleeding

Colorectal cancers can cause bleeding in the digestive tract. Stools may contain visible blood or appear darker than usual.

Having rectal bleeding or bloody stools does not necessarily mean a person has cancer. Hemorrhoids, ulcers, and other gastrointestinal disorders can all cause bleeding.

However, men should not ignore this symptom and should see a doctor immediately, as it may signify a serious medical problem.

Urinary changes

Changes in urinary habits is a symptom of both prostate and bladder cancers.

Both forms of cancer can impact the urinary tract and cause the following symptoms:

difficulty initiating urination

difficulty emptying the bladder

frequently feeling the need to empty the bladder

incontinence or involuntary urination

blood in the urine

Prostate and bladder cancers are among the most common types of cancer among men in the U.S.

The following sections look at the warning signs specific to different cancers.

Skin cancer



A mole that changes color or size may be a sign of melanoma. A mole that changes color or size may be a sign of melanoma.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S.

There are two types of skin cancers — nonmelanoma and melanoma. According to the National Cancer Institute, 1,195,608 people in the U.S. were living with skin melanoma in 2016.

Skin cancer can develop on any part of the skin, but it often appears in areas that have had exposure to the sun, such as the face, neck, arms, and hands.

The main types of skin cancer include basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Although less common, melanoma is generally more dangerous than nonmelanoma skin cancers.

A basal cell carcinoma typically looks like a shiny, yellow lump or a bleeding sore that heals and reopens.

A squamous cell carcinoma can appear as either a firm, red bump or a flat, scaly lesion.

Melanoma can develop on regular skin or inside an existing mole. Signs of melanoma include:

a mole that changes in color or size

an irregularly shaped lesion that appears red, pink, white, dark blue

a large brown spot with darker colored speckles

Breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among women, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

According to the American Cancer Society, women in the U.S have about a 12% chance of developing breast cancer in their lifetime.

Besides the appearance of a painless lump in the breast tissue, warning signs of breast cancer include:

changes to the texture of the skin, such as dimpling or scaling

unusual nipple discharge

redness, swelling, or pain in the breast or nipple

Lung cancer

Lung cancer does not always produce noticeable symptoms in the early stages. If symptoms do appear, people can mistake them for acute respiratory infections or a cold.

Warning signs of lung cancer include:

a persistent cough that can worsen over time

frequent respiratory infections, such as pneumonia or bronchitis

hoarseness or other changes to a person's voice

shortness of breath or wheezing

unexplained weight loss

headaches

appetite loss

Prostate cancer

Prostate cancer does not usually produce early warning signs. In some cases, prostate cancer can produce non-specific symptoms, such as:

frequent or painful urination

incontinence

difficult or painful ejaculation

blood in the urine or semen

pressure or pain near the rectum

stiffness or pain in the lower back, abdomen, pelvis, or thighs

Liver cancer

Liver cancer produces symptoms that usually have links with gastrointestinal or digestive problems. The appearance of jaundice, which causes yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes, might be an indication of liver damage.

Other warning signs of liver cancer include:

fatigue

itchy skin

pain or swelling in the abdomen

loss of appetite

unintentional weight loss

nausea

vomiting

Leukemia



A person with leukemia may experience chronic fatigue and headaches. A person with leukemia may experience chronic fatigue and headaches.

Leukemia is a form of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow — the spongy tissue responsible for producing new blood cells.

The signs and symptoms of leukemia vary between people, but they can include:

chronic fatigue

fever

chills

nausea

bone pain

developing frequent infections

reduced blood clotting

difficulty breathing

unintentional weight loss

feeling full after eating very little food

headache

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma develops in the lymph nodes and lymphatic tissue that is present inside the stomach, intestines, or skin.

Swelling in one or more lymph nodes is the most common early sign of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This form of cancer can start in other sites, such as the gastrointestinal tract, bones, or skin.

Symptoms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma include:

painless swelling in the lymph nodes, typically in the armpit, neck, or groin

fever

chronic fatigue

persistent cough

chest pain

loss of appetite

unexplained weight loss

skin rashes

When to see a doctor

Early forms of cancer may not cause noticeable symptoms. Several of the warning signs of cancer in this article are non-specific symptoms that can have many other conditions as the cause.

However, people should not wait to get medical attention. Early diagnosis can lead to early, more effective treatment.

The National Cancer Institute recommend that people see a healthcare provider if symptoms last longer than 2 weeks.

People should speak with a healthcare provider about any new or worsening symptoms, especially if they have a family history of cancer or have certain factors that increase their risk of cancer.

People should seek immediate medical attention if symptoms interfere with their daily lives.

Summary

Cancer is the second leading cause of death around the world.

Although early forms of cancer do not always produce noticeable symptoms, knowing the warning signs of cancer can help motivate people to seek medical care early. Common signs of cancer include:

chronic fatigue

bowel changes

unintentional weight loss

a persistent cough

bowel or urinary changes

Having these symptoms does not necessarily mean a person has cancer. People should seek medical attention if their symptoms last longer than 2 weeks.