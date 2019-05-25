Weighing yourself every day could prevent weight gain

Published Published 3 hours ago
By
Fact checked by Isabel Godfrey
New research tests a novel strategy for preventing holiday weight gain and proposes a psychological mechanism that explains why the strategy may work.
couple eating dinner
Researchers may have identified a new way to prevent weight gain over the holiday season.

More than 37% of adults in the United States are living with obesity, estimates show, and experts expect this number to increase. More than 32% of U.S. adults are also overweight.

Research shows that on average, people gain between 0.4 and 1 kilogram (kg) of weight per year. Although this may be a small amount, persistent weight gain can lead to obesity over time.

Most of us are familiar with the so-called holiday weight gain. During mid-November and January, adults tend to gain 0.4–1.5 kg, on average.

Now, research appearing in the journal Obesity suggests that weighing ourselves every day could be an effective way to prevent weight gain.

Jamie Cooper, Ph.D., who is an associate professor in the Department of Foods and Nutrition at the University of Georgia in Athens, led the new research.

Studying a new weight loss strategy

For their study, Cooper and colleagues recruited 111 adults who were 18–65 years old. The participants weighed themselves with varying degrees of frequency between mid-November 2017 and early January 2018.

The researchers asked the participants to complete three visits: one just before the holiday season, another one immediately after, and the third one 14 weeks after the intervention.

Cooper and team also asked the participants to use a Likert scale to assess the frequency with which they weighed themselves.

The key to weight loss: 'Log often, lose more'
The key to weight loss: 'Log often, lose more'
New research finds that keeping a record of what you eat may help you lose weight.
Read now

During the intervention, the researchers asked the participants to try to maintain their initial weight throughout the study period, but they did not offer them any advice on how to do this. So, each participant was free to choose whatever method they wished, whether it involved exercising or dieting.

The researchers compared these participants with a control group who did not receive any instructions at all.

At the end of the study period, those who weighed themselves every day and got a graphical representation of their weight changes either maintained the same weight they had at baseline or lost weight.

"Maybe they exercise a little bit more the next day (after seeing a weight increase), or they watch what they are eating more carefully," comments Cooper.

"The subjects self-select how they are going to modify their behavior, which can be effective because we know that interventions are not one-size-fits-all."

In contrast, participants who did not self-weigh every day gained weight.

Self-perception is key for weight loss

Study co-author Michelle vanDellen, who is an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Georgia, explains the psychological mechanisms that might be at play behind these results.

"People are really sensitive to discrepancies or differences between their current selves and their standard or goal," vanDellen says. "When they see that discrepancy, it tends to lead to behavioral change. Daily self-weighing ends up doing that for people in a really clear way."

The authors are not sure whether daily self-weighing without the graphical representation would have the same effect.

"[R]eplication in larger studies with more diverse participants would help to determine the generalizability of this approach for weight gain prevention," comments Dr. Susan Yanovski, an obesity researcher at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

"Vacations and holidays are probably the two times of year people are most susceptible to weight gain in a very short period of time," lead author Cooper concludes. "The holidays can actually have a big impact on someone's long-term health."

Related coverage

14 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise Strict diets can be challenging to follow, and people may not always have the time or ability to exercise. However, a variety of simple lifestyle changes can help people lose weight and improve their health. These include taking probiotics, getting enough sleep, and thoroughly chewing food. Learn more here. Read now
Physical and mental benefits of swimming Swimming can benefit the mind and body in various ways. It is a low-impact activity, and this quality helps many people, including older adults and people with certain disabilities, to exercise, lose weight, build muscle, and relax. Here, learn more about the range of health benefits that swimming can offer. Read now
How to protect your mental well-being this festive season Although many of us look forward to the holiday season, we know it can be a stressful time. Here, we offer some simple ways to reduce the stress. Read now
How can I lose weight? Losing weight effectively and keeping it down involves a number of factors, including being physically active, eating the right types of foods and getting enough sleep. An individual's age, height, and activity levels can affect factors such as the number of calories needed. Find out more about how to lose weight. Read now
How long will it take me to lose 10 pounds? Is it possible to safely lose 10 pounds in a week? There are many ways to lose weight, but most require a much longer timeframe. The most successful diets involve lifestyle changes, healthful eating, and exercise. Losing weight quickly may be dangerous and anybody wanting to lose weight rapidly must talk to a doctor. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness
Nutrition / Diet Psychology / Psychiatry

Recommended related news

Popular in: Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness

Scroll to top