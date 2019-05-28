What are the benefits of sleeping naked?

Many people wear pajamas, large tees and underwear, or another type of comfortable attire in bed. However, there may be a number of health benefits associated with sleeping naked.

In this article, we take a look at some of the potential health benefits of sleeping with nothing on.

We also cover some tips for sleeping naked and discuss what to wear if not sleeping naked.

Promotes better quality sleep

Woman sleeping naked in bed
Sleeping naked can promote better quality sleep.

Sleeping in a cooler environment can help improve the quality of a person's sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, the ideal bedroom temperature for getting to sleep is 60–67°F (15.6–19.4°C).

Sleeping naked is one way to keep the body's internal temperature low.

Both the quality and duration of a person's sleep can affect their general health and well-being. In fact, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, poor quality sleep can negatively impact energy levels, memory, and mental performance.

A chronic lack of good quality sleep can increase a person's risk of several of health conditions, including:

Helps a person fall asleep faster

In addition to improving the quality of sleep, sleeping naked may also help a person fall asleep faster.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, body temperature is a key part of the circadian rhythm. The circadian rhythm is a biological clock that regulates when people sleep and wake up.

Body temperature changes throughout the day, gradually decreasing throughout the evening and night. This temperature decline partly explains why people begin to feel sleepy at night.

Sleeping naked can help the skin cool off faster, which may help lower body temperature and allow a person to get to sleep sooner.

May help promote self-esteem

A 2018 review of three studies suggested that participation in "naturist activities" may improve life satisfaction, body image, and self-esteem.

Although the studies did not specifically investigate the benefits of sleeping naked, it is possible that wearing nothing in bed may have a similar effect.

May help prevent vaginal yeast infections

The vagina is a warm, moist environment, which makes it an ideal place for yeast to grow. Vaginal yeast infections are very common and can occur when there is an overgrowth of yeast in or around the vagina.

Sleeping naked may help reduce the risk of vaginal yeast infections by allowing some of the heat and moisture to escape during the night.

May improve relationships

Two men sleeping naked together
Sleeping naked with a partner can help encourage a positive relationship.

According to one 2015 review, direct skin-to-skin contact between adults causes the body to release a hormone called oxytocin.

Oxytocin may play a role in promoting increased social interactions. Increased oxytocin levels may also reduce stress and improve a person's general well-being.

Sleeping naked with a partner can increase the skin-to-skin contact between two people, which may therefore help promote a warm and positive relationship.

May improve male fertility

A 2018 study involving 656 males found that those who wore boxers had higher sperm counts than those who wore tighter fitting underwear.

This may be because loose fitting underwear, such as boxers, help keep the testicles cool. Raised temperatures in the scrotum can negatively affect the functioning of the testicles.

Sleeping naked may also help keep the testicles cool at night, which may help improve sperm count.

Tips for sleeping naked

People may wish to start off gradually if they are not comfortable sleeping naked. For example, a person can try sleeping in just their underwear with no shirt.

A person's choice of sheets can also make a difference when sleeping naked. Soft but light sheets can help keep a person cool, whereas scratchy fabrics may irritate the skin.

Also, showering before bedtime can help keep the sheets clean.

If the bedroom temperature is too cold, a person can adjust the thermostat or use an extra blanket.

What to wear if not sleeping naked

When not sleeping naked, wearing light, loose fitting fabrics can help keep the skin cool, which may allow a person to fall asleep faster and promote better quality sleep.

Wearing heavier fabrics, such as fleece or flannel pajamas, may reduce or prevent skin cooling.

For males, wearing loose fitting underwear, such as boxers, can help keep the testicles cool.

Summary

Sleeping naked may help people get to sleep faster and promote better quality sleep. Both the quality and duration of sleep are important to a person's overall health and well-being.

Sleeping naked is easy to do and involves no risk to the person.

