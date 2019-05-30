Researchers are increasingly worried about the rise of multidrug-resistant bacteria, or “superbugs,” which have developed resistance to antibiotics, becoming more dangerous. Now, a study shows that researchers have been working toward a solution, in the form of a newly developed compound.

In recent years, scientists have been focusing on one of the world’s most worrying problems, namely the fact that many bacterial strains have become antibiotic-resistant, and thus much more difficult — and sometimes impossible — to kill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) call this phenomenon “one of the biggest public health challenges of our time,” explaining that, in the United States alone, over 2 million people become infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria each year, and over 23,000 people die because of such infections.

For this reason, researchers all over the world have been looking for novel ways to address this crisis and kill off superbugs more effectively.

Now, a team of investigators from the University of Sheffield and the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (RAL) in Didcot, both in the United Kingdom, have identified a new compound that, they say, can successfully target and fight some types of multidrug-resistant bacteria.

In their study — the findings of which appear in the journal ACS Nano — the researchers show that this new compound can be effective against antibiotic-resistant, gram-negative bacteria.

For categorization purposes, bacteriologists label bacteria as pertaining to two large classes: gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.

Gram-positive bacteria include Staphylococci, Streptococci, and Pneumococci — bacteria that infect the skin, the blood, or the lungs.

Gram-negative bacteria include strands such as Escherichia coli, which is responsible for urinary tract infections, or Pseudomonas, hospital bacteria that often infect the blood or lungs.