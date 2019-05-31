What to know about collagen supplements

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 31 May 2019
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Collagen is one of the most plentiful proteins in mammals. It is responsible for several biological functions, one of which is to provide structural support in connective tissue, muscle, and skin.

Collagen is the protein responsible for skin elasticity. It also plays a role in joint and bone health.

Human bodies create collagen naturally. Over time, however, the production of this protein slows down.

As a result, a person's skin begins to lose some of its ability to bounce back into shape, a process that many call "elasticity." As this occurs, wrinkles begin to form.

Although certain foods, such as bone broth, contain collagen, people who want wrinkle-free skin or other health benefits often look to supplements to increase their collagen intake.

What are they, do they work, and how?

person holding collagen supplements
People can increase their intake of collagen by taking supplements.

Many people take collagen supplements to add more collagen to their diet.

Most collagen supplements go through the process of hydrolyzation. This means that the manufacturer has broken the collagen in the supplements down into peptides, making it easier for the body to absorb and use.

Collagen supplements are available in the form of tablets, capsules, and powders. Many are available to buy online.

Whether or not collagen supplements are effective depends on what a person uses collagen for.

There are several potential health benefits that collagen supplements offer. However, scientists have not fully studied all the alleged benefits.

Also, as with any supplement, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not evaluate any claims that a company makes on how well their collagen product works.

However, some of the potential health benefits of collagen supplements include:

Better skin health

Some people who take collagen supplements are looking to improve the look and overall health of their skin.

Many believe that collagen supplements can help reduce the effects of aging, such as by adding moisture to the skin, reducing wrinkles, and improving elasticity.

What do the studies say?

There is some evidence to back these claims up. For example, in a study in the Journal of Medical Nutrition and Nutraceuticals, several women drank a mixture containing various vitamins, minerals, hydrolyzed collagen, and hyaluronic acid.

The study showed that compared with those in the control group, the women who drank this mixture reduced the depth of their wrinkles significantly. The participants' skin hydration and elasticity also improved significantly.

Another similar study in the journal Skin Pharmacology and Physiology looked at the effects of collagen supplements on women's skin.

In this study, the women took either a collagen supplement or placebo for 8 weeks. After those 8 weeks, the women who took the supplement had higher elasticity and moisture levels.

There are also claims that collagen may help prevent skin conditions such as acne. However, such claims do not yet have scientific evidence to support them.

Improved joint health

As a person ages, their joints start to break down. In particular, the spongy cartilage of the joints starts to wear away.

There is some evidence to suggest that collagen supplements can help with restoring or preventing the deterioration of the cartilage in the joints.

What do the studies say?

One review of the research into collagen supplementation found that using hydrolyzed collagen supplements helps promote joint health and potentially restore some bone density in people with osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

The review also showed that it helped reduce joint pain.

Increased muscle mass

There is some evidence to suggest that using collagen supplements may help increase muscle mass.

What do the studies say?

A small study of 53 men revealed the positive effects of taking collagen supplements when exercising. The participants study took 15 grams (g) of collagen or a placebo pill per day.

The participants engaged in regular exercise for 12 weeks. At the end of this period, those who took the collagen supplements showed an increase in muscle mass and strength that was significantly more pronounced than in those taking the placebo pill.

The researchers theorized that collagen helped stimulate the production of the proteins responsible for muscle growth.

Though this study is promising, more research is necessary to fully determine the positive effects that collagen may have on muscle growth.

Collagen: What is it and what are its uses?
Collagen: What is it and what are its uses?
Collagen has many roles in the body and many potential uses. Learn more about it here.
Read now

Prevents bone loss

Collagen makes up a significant amount of bone structure and helps keep the bones strong.

As a person ages and collagen production slows, bones can become weaker as the person loses the collagen necessary to keep the bones strong and supported.

This can lead to the development of conditions such as osteoporosis.

What do the studies say?

There is some evidence to suggest that taking collagen supplements may help prevent the deterioration of bone density and strength.

For example, one small study had women take either calcium or calcium and collagen supplements for 1 year.

The researchers found that the women taking the calcium and the collagen had lower levels of a protein responsible for breaking down bones in their blood.

Additional research is necessary to fully prove the effects that collagen has on promoting strong bones, however.

Supports heart health

Taking collagen supplements may also help support a healthy cardiovascular system.

What do the studies say?

In a small study of 30 participants, half took 16 g of collagen tripeptide for 6 months. This group saw a significant reduction in artery stiffness and a reduction in their low-density lipoprotein, or "bad," cholesterol levels.

Reducing the stiffness of arteries can help promote heart health. However, more research is necessary to prove the effects of collagen in supporting heart health.

Other potential benefits

close up of women's hands
Collagen supplements may be beneficial for nail growth.

There are also claims that collagen may provide additional health benefits. However, these claims do not have backing by scientific research.

Some other potential things that collagen may help with include:

  • maintaining a healthy gut
  • maintaining a healthy weight
  • reducing anxiety
  • improving mood
  • promoting healthy nail and hair growth

Types and how to use them

Collagen supplements come in a variety of types. A person should choose the supplement that best supports their goals when picking a collagen type.

The following are the most common types of collagen a person can find in stores or online:

  • Type 1: This is one of the most abundant types present in the human body and helps support healthy skin.
  • Type 2: This is present primarily in cartilage and can help promote joint health.
  • Type 3: This type also helps promote skin health by improving elasticity.
  • Type 5: This type helps promote the growth of the placenta in pregnant women.
  • Type 10: This type also occurs in cartilage and helps promote bone health and development.

Most supplements will contain several of these, and possibly other, types of collagen.

Also, in many cases, the collagen is hydrolyzed. Undergoing the hydrolyzation process makes collagen easier for the body to absorb.

Side effects

man holding his stomach
Collagen supplements may cause mild digestive side effects.

Taking collagen supplements as a healthcare professional directs is generally safe.

A person should always talk to their doctor before starting any new supplements or increasing the use of any existing supplement.

In general, the side effects of collagen supplements are mild and can include:

  • diarrhea
  • a general feeling of heaviness in the stomach
  • rashes

Otherwise, in most adults, taking collagen supplements should not pose any significant health risks.

Are they suitable for vegans and vegetarians?

Most collagen supplements are not vegan or vegetarian friendly. Manufacturers tend to produce them using the bones and protein of animals.

However, some vegan and vegetarian collagen options are available. The vegan options may not be available everywhere, but many are available online.

A person can also use collagen supplements while following a keto diet plan. Similar to vegan options, a person may want to look for a collagen supplement that specifically aims to support the keto diet.

Summary

Many people know collagen for its role in supporting skin health and vitality. However, it might also help promote other areas of health, such as bone, joint, and heart health.

People can consume collagen supplements they purchase from a number of online and local stores, and they can usually find a type that matches their specific dietary needs.

For most people, taking collagen should not have any major effects or health consequences.

Related coverage

Protein: Uses, sources, and requirements Protein is one of the three nutrients that the body needs in large quantities. It is essential to maintain and build body tissues and muscle. Not having enough can cause low growth and a weakened immune system, but too much leads to weight gain and liver problems. Learn more about the sources and uses of protein here. Read now
Eight health benefits of gelatin Gelatin may not be the first food you think of when considering healthful foods. However, it contains surprising nutritional benefits, including powerful amino acid content and boosts for skin health, digestive function, blood sugar management, bone strength, and protein levels. Discover more by clicking here. Read now
Ways to get healthier looking skin by boosting collagen levels Collagen is a protein that is found throughout the body. One of its functions is to help skin cells renew and repair themselves. Collagen intake can be increased through eating certain foods, such as citrus fruits. Topical creams with collagen are unlikely to work, as the molecules are too big to pass through the skin. Read now
What are some skin-friendly foods? Many foods can benefit the skin, including salmon, avocados, green tea, and several kinds of seeds and nuts. Adding skin-friendly foods to the diet can often improve overall health as well. In this article, we provide the research behind the best foods for healthful skin. Read now
What is the difference between animal and plant proteins? To function, the body needs protein. This essential element of the diet exists in both animals and plants. Anyone who wants to ensure that their diet is healthful should understand what animal and plant proteins provide. The distinction may be especially important for athletes. Learn more here. Read now
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine
Bones / Orthopedics Dermatology Nutrition / Diet

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What to know about collagen supplements." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 31 May. 2019. Web.
    1 Jun. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325344.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2019, May 31). "What to know about collagen supplements." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine

Scroll to top