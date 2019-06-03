Type 2 diabetes can sometimes result in a loss of heart function. However, the results of a new study suggest this function may be recovered through high-intensity exercise.

Around 90–95% of the 30 million people in the United States who have diabetes have type 2 diabetes. In type 2 diabetes, the body’s cells become resistant to the effects of insulin, the hormone that helps to convert blood sugar into energy.

With insulin unable to activate this energy conversion within cells, a rise in the body’s blood sugar level occurs and creates the conditions for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Elevated blood sugar levels can be very harmful, potentially causing vision loss and creating serious health problems within various organs, including the heart and kidneys.

Researchers behind the new study are from the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, and they have published their work in the American College of Sports Medicine’s journal, Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

They say that exercise is probably the best way to prevent heart disease among people with type 2 diabetes. They acknowledge, however, that one issue may be that many people with the condition have impaired heart function and so might be unable to train hard enough to receive the benefits of this exercise.

The Otago team put this to the test in their study, which focused on the benefits of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). HIIT involves short bursts of intense sprinting or stair climbing with alternate periods of moderate intensity exercise, such as jogging or fast walking.