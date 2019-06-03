Betamethasone is available in different formulations, which range in potency from medium to super potent. Doctors will choose the most suitable betamethasone product for a person depending on their skin condition and the area of the body that it is affecting.
Keep reading to learn more about betamethasone types, uses, and side effects.
What is betamethasone?
Betamethasone is a type of steroid called a corticosteroid. It is available in two different forms: injectable and topical.
The following table lists the different forms of betamethasone along with their doses in milligrams per milliliter (mg/ml) or percent.
|Drug
|Form
|Generic name
|Dose
|Celestone soluspan
|injection
|
betamethasone
acetate and
betamethasone
sodium phosphate
|6 mg/ml
|betamethasone dipropionate
|lotion
|betamethasone dipropionate
|0.05%
|Diprolene
|ointment
|betamethasone dipropionate
|0.05%
|Diprolene AF
|cream
|betamethasone dipropionate
|0.05%
|Luxiq
|aerosol foam
|betamethasone valerate
|0.12%
|Sernivo
|spray
|betamethasone dipropionate
|0.05%
|betamethasone valerate
|cream
|betamethasone valerate
|0.1%
|betamethasone valerate
|ointment
|betamethasone valerate
|0.1%
|betamethasone valerate
|lotion
|betamethasone valerate
|0.1%
Types and uses
Doctors may prescribe betamethasone to treat various skin conditions.
Depending on its form, doctors will prescribe betamethasone for a variety of reasons.
Among other indications, people can receive injectable betamethasone to control:
- severe allergic reactions
- sudden episodes of severe arthritis
- sudden attacks of multiple sclerosis
Betamethasone is also available as a cream, foam, spray, lotion, and ointment. A doctor will prescribe one of these five formulations depending on the affected area of the body and the type of skin condition.
The following table lists the pros and cons of ointments, creams, and foams.
|Type
|Pros
|Cons
|ointment
|
covers or coats the skin better than creams and lotion
appropriate for thick lesions
|
not suitable for hairy areas of the body as it may cause folliculitis
leaves a greasy residue on the skin
|cream
|less expensive
does not leave a residue
can help dry out skin conditions that are oozing
|does not cover or coat the skin as well as an ointment
|foam
|works well on the scalp
|more expensive
Doctors classify topical steroids by both their formulation and the strength of the active ingredient.
As some corticosteroids are stronger than others, doctors classify these drugs into seven classes according to their strength. The classes range from I to VII, where class I is the strongest and class VII is the weakest.
Betamethasone dipropionate is a stronger corticosteroid than betamethasone valerate:
|Super potent (class I)
|Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% gel or ointment
|High potency (class II)
|Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% lotion
|Medium to high potency (class III)
|Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% cream
|Medium potency (class IV and V)
|etamethasone valerate 0.1% cream, lotion, or foam
Doctors will use betamethasone to treat various skin conditions that cause inflammation and itchiness. They will recommend betamethasone dipropionate spray for plaque psoriasis in people 18 years and older but will prescribe lotions for skin conditions that affect hairy areas of the body, including the scalp.
People typically use betamethasone aerosol foam to treat skin conditions of the scalp.
How does betamethasone work?
Betamethasone works in a variety of ways following its injection or application to the skin. It has anti-inflammatory activity and can suppress the immune system. Corticosteroids can also stop skin cells from growing and multiplying.
How to use and dosage
People use betamethasone in different ways depending on the type. A person should ask their doctor or pharmacist for specific instructions.
Injection
Doctors will determine the correct dosage of injectable betamethasone depending on the condition that they are treating.
Creams and lotions
People can apply a few drops of betamethasone dipropionate or betamethasone valerate lotion to the affected area once or twice a day. Usually, doctors prescribe this product for use on hairy areas of the body.
People should apply just a thin layer of betamethasone creams and ointments.
Doctors recommend using betamethasone dipropionate only once or twice daily, but people can use betamethasone valerate up to three times daily.
Spray
Doctors can prescribe Sernivo spray for up to 4 weeks. According to the directions, people should apply the spray to the affected area twice daily and rub it in gently.
Foam
People use Luxiq on their scalps twice a day. The foam will melt once it comes into contact with a warm surface, so people cannot apply this product directly onto their hands.
Instead, doctors instruct people to apply a small amount of Luxiq to a cold surface. From there, they can pick up a small amount with their fingers and gently massage it into the affected area of skin.
Side effects
Betamethasone may cause itching or redness of the skin.
When doctors administer betamethasone injections, people may report a range of side effects that affect different parts of the body, including the:
- immune system
- cardiovascular system
- skin
- endocrine system
- abdominal tract
- muscles and bones
- central and peripheral nervous system
- eyes
People may also report side effects when using betamethasone lotion or ointment on their skin. The most common side effects that people report include:
- redness of the skin
- inflammation of the hair follicles
- itchiness
- blistering of the skin
Betamethasone dipropionate cream is a weaker corticosteroid than the ointment, and people report fewer side effects. In a study of 242 adults using betamethasone dipropionate cream, only one person experienced an adverse effect, which was a stinging sensation.
Burning and stinging of the skin can also occur when people use betamethasone valerate aerosol foam.
When people use betamethasone dipropionate spray, the most common side effects are:
- itchiness
- burning or stinging
- pain
- thinning of the skin
Rarely, people who use betamethasone valerate products may experience localized side effects on the area where they applied the product. These may include:
- burning
- itchiness
- irritation
- dryness
- inflammation of the hair follicles
- excessive hair growth
- acne-like eruptions on the skin
- lightening of the skin
- rash
- softening or breaking down of the skin
- infections
- thinning of the skin
- the appearance of stretch marks
- heat rash
Warnings and risks
Anyone who has a history of allergic reactions to betamethasone or any ingredient in betamethasone injections should avoid this treatment.
When prescribing topical betamethasone, doctors should not give this treatment to any person with a history of allergic reactions to betamethasone or any other corticosteroid.
In rare cases, a person who uses corticosteroids on their skin may experience hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis suppression and adrenal insufficiency.
The HPA axis produces steroids that control and regulate many body functions. When people use corticosteroids, the body may stop producing steroids. As a result, the adrenal glands may shrink and stop working properly.
Although HPA suppression is rare, it is more common if a person:
- uses a high potency corticosteroid
- applies the product to a large area of the skin
- uses the product for a prolonged period
When people use betamethasone appropriately, they will rarely experience this serious side effect.
Young children are more susceptible to HPA axis suppression because of their larger skin surface to body weight ratio.
Interactions
Betamethasone injections can interact with many drugs.
Before administering betamethasone injections, doctors must thoroughly check the person's medication history to ensure that the treatment is safe for them.
Pregnancy
There are no data available on the safety of using betamethasone topically during pregnancy. Doctors will only prescribe betamethasone skin products during pregnancy if the benefits of use outweigh the possible risks.
Cost
The following table compares the prices of betamethasone topical products.
|Drug
|Form
|Approximate cost
|betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%
|lotion
|60 ml: $19.07
|betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%
|ointment
|45 g: $42.46
|betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%
|cream
|45 g: $34.21
|betamethasone valerate 0.12%
|aerosol foam
|100 g: $155.04
|Sernivo (betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%)
|spray
|120 ml: $859.75
|betamethasone valerate 0.1%
|cream
|45 g: $19.96
|betamethasone valerate 0.1%
|ointment
|45 g: $18.03
|betamethasone valerate 0.1%
|lotion
|60 ml: $25.50
Summary
Betamethasone is an effective anti-inflammatory treatment that doctors prescribe in injectable and topical forms.
There are many topical options that people can use to treat skin conditions that cause inflammation and redness.
People use each of the different forms of betamethasone differently, and some products are expensive.
When people use betamethasone appropriately, they generally tolerate it well.