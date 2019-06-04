Targeting the gut microbiome — the communities of bacteria and other microorganisms that inhabit the gastrointestinal tract — could be a way to treat a range of age-related conditions. Scientists made this conclusion after investigating the effect of transplanting fecal samples from young to aged mice. Share on Pinterest Jump-starting the gut bacteria may help people age more healthily. People’s gut immune response becomes less effective with age. Studies have linked this decline to age-related changes in the gut microbiome. Inflammation, increased frailty, and a predisposition to intestinal illnesses also accompany these changes. However, researchers at the Babraham Institute in Cambridge, United Kingdom, found that it is possible to rejuvenate the older gut immune system. Mice have a habit of nibbling each other’s droppings. The researchers were surprised to find that just housing aged and young mice together was enough to boost gut immunity in the older animals. Transplanting fecal pellets from young mice into older mice had an even stronger effect. The team suggests that the findings, which feature in a recent Nature Communications paper, could lead to treatments that promote healthy aging by alleviating many age-related symptoms. “Our gut microbiomes are made up of hundreds of different types of bacteria,” says first study author Marisa Stebegg, “and these are essential to our health, playing a role in our metabolism, brain function, and immune response.”

Changes to gut microbiome composition The complex and diverse communities of microbes that inhabit the gut vary across the different stages of an individual’s life. While many of the fluctuations are harmless and natural, studies have shown that some disturbances in the gut microbiome can have important effects on health and disease. Some of the most significant changes in gut microbiome composition occur both at the start of life and in advanced age. These periods are also when the immune system is at its weakest. Older people are more likely to experience exposure to various drugs and antibiotics, as well as changes to diet and the effects of conditions such as constipation. Scientists have linked such changes to alterations in both the composition and function of the gut microbiome. “This change in microbial composition with age,” write the study authors, “occurs in parallel with a decline in function of the gut immune system; however, it is not clear whether there is a causal link between the two.” For their investigation, Stebegg and her colleagues focused on Peyer’s patches. These are follicles in the gut’s lymphoid tissue that act as “immune sensors of the intestine.”