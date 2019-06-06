New research challenges the widespread belief that white meat, such as chicken, is better for cholesterol levels than red meat, such as beef, pork, or lamb.

Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that eating poultry is just as bad for our cholesterol levels as eating red meat.

A new study breaks some bad news for meat eaters, as researchers find that white meat is just as harmful to cholesterol levels as red meat.

The paper counters the widespread belief that white meat is more healthful than red. This belief relies on a variety of observational studies that have found a link between red meat intake and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, the authors of the new research argue that the connection between white meat and cholesterol has not received enough attention in specialized literature.

So, a team of researchers — spearheaded by senior author Dr. Ronald Krauss, senior scientist and director of Atherosclerosis Research at the Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute in California — set out to investigate this link in more detail.

Dr. Krauss and colleagues tested how different meat intakes affected the levels of lipids and lipoproteins that can cause fatty deposits to form on the arteries. They published their findings in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.