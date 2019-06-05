A large new study has found a link between taking various kinds of blood pressure-lowering drugs and a lower risk of dementia among older adults, adding to the discussion around the link between cognitive decline and high blood pressure.

Dementia is an umbrella-term for various neurodegenerative conditions, the most widespread of which is Alzheimer’s disease.

The main characteristic of dementia is progressive cognitive decline, wherein a person experiences memory loss and a decline in their thinking and decision-making abilities.

Researchers are still uncertain as to what causes dementia, but in an effort to improve prevention strategies, they have been studying the potential risk factors that may contribute to the development of this condition.

Many recent studies have linked hypertension with a higher risk of dementia. For instance, a paper that appeared in the journal Neurology last year found that hypertension is tied to a higher risk of experiencing brain lesions, which are, in turn, tied to dementia.

Now, a large study that used data from the Disease Analyzer database — which is a large German database that collects and stores the health information of millions of people — shows that among older adults who follow antihypertensive treatments, there is a lower incidence of dementia.

The researchers hail from the University of Leipzig in Germany, the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in France, and the Frankfurt, Germany branch of IQVIA. IQVIA is a multinational company that provides consultancy regarding health information technology and clinical research. They also run the Disease Analyzer databse.

“After another setback for the anti-amyloid strategy, dementia prevention is increasingly becoming an area of interest,” notes study co-author Dr. Jens Bohlken, from the University of Leipzig.