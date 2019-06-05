During pregnancy, a woman can expect to feel some new aches and pains, due to changes that the body is undergoing. Butt pain is common and normal during pregnancy, and it can result from several factors.

As the fetus and uterus grow, they put pressure on the hips, back, and buttocks. Buttocks pain can also stem from pregnancy complications and unrelated medical issues.

No matter the cause, talk to a doctor about any new pain that arises during pregnancy. A doctor can often help develop a treatment plan to relieve any bothersome symptoms.

Below, learn more about the causes of buttocks pain during pregnancy, as well as possible treatments and home remedies.

Causes

Buttocks pain during pregnancy can either be referred pain — which originates elsewhere in the body and radiates to the buttocks — or it can result from problems in the area.

The following are some possible causes of buttocks pain during pregnancy:

Hemorrhoids



It is common for women to develop hemorrhoids during pregnancy.

Hemorrhoids are swollen veins in the lower rectum or anus.

As the uterus expands during the second and third trimesters, it puts more pressure and strain on the anus, which can cause hemorrhoids to form.

Constipation and standing for long periods can increase the likelihood of developing hemorrhoids during pregnancy.

Hemorrhoids can cause:

anal aches and pain

itching around the anus

bleeding during bowel movements

a tender lump to form in the anus

Sciatica

The sciatic nerve runs from the buttocks down the leg. During pregnancy, the expanding uterus and growing fetus can put pressure on the sciatic nerve, causing a condition called sciatica.

People with sciatica often experience pain in the buttocks. In addition, a person may feel a burning sensation in the leg, butt, and back, as well as a sharp pain in the leg.

Pelvic girdle pain

Pelvic girdle pain affects about 1 in 5 pregnant women. A combination of extra baby weight and movement during pregnancy is often the cause.

Pelvic girdle pain can cause pain in the buttocks, in addition to:

difficulty walking

a clicking or grinding in the pelvic region

pain during sex

pain when walking

pain when the weight is all on one leg

difficulty lying on one side of the body for long periods

Pelvic girdle pain can start anytime between the first and third trimesters. It may develop only in the final days of pregnancy.

Contractions



Contractions may cause pain in the lower back and butt.

Contractions are the body's way of moving the fetus out of the body. Genuine contractions occur during the last part of the third trimester, just before birth. Some women feel contraction pain in the buttocks.

Other symptoms associated with contractions include:

bloody or brown discharge from the vagina

lower back and abdomen pain

the water breaking

Prior to labor, many women experience false contractions, known as Braxton-Hicks contractions. These can be painful but — unlike real contractions — they do not occur at regular intervals that are increasingly frequent.

Diagnosis

A doctor will ask about symptoms and whether anything makes them better or worse.

In some cases, a visual examination is enough to determine whether a person has hemorrhoids.

Other tests, such as a blood or urine analysis or imaging tests, can also help a doctor determine the underlying cause of the pain.

When to see a doctor

Anytime a pregnant woman experiences unexplained pain, she should speak to a doctor or another healthcare professional.

During pregnancy, a woman should call a doctor or go to the hospital if she experiences:

the water breaking

pain that causes nausea

a loss of control over the bowels or bladder

pain that does not get better

copious blood loss from a hemorrhoid

Treatments and home remedies



Hemorrhoid treatments are available by prescription or over the counter.

There are several potential treatment options for buttocks pain during pregnancy. Some common treatments include:

over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications that are safe to use during pregnancy, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), which is available for purchase online

hemorrhoid creams and ointments

prescription pain relievers for more severe pain

It is essential to speak with a doctor about which medications are safe to use. Some, including aspirin and ibuprofen, can be harmful. Some women wish to avoid using certain other drugs during pregnancy.

For mild pain or if a woman wishes to avoid medical intervention, home remedies may help.

Home remedies for butt pain during pregnancy include:

using witch hazel for hemorrhoids, such as these available for purchase online

sitting in warm (not hot) water for hemorrhoids

eating fiber to help avoid constipation

avoiding standing or sitting for long periods of time

sleeping with a pillow under the belly and between the legs

light stretching

If pelvic girdle pain causing pain in the buttocks, it may help to use a foam roller or do stretches to help loosen tight hips. A range of foam rollers is available for purchase online.

If sciatica is causing the pain, the stretches in this article have been specifically designed to relieve sciatica pain during pregnancy.

Prevention

While it is not always possible to prevent pain in the buttocks during pregnancy, a woman may be able to reduce the risk by:

avoiding constipation with a diet high in fiber

staying hydrated to avoid preterm contractions

if possible, staying active during pregnancy

stretching the muscles in the back, buttocks, and legs

Outlook

For the most part, buttocks pain during pregnancy is not a major cause for concern. Home remedies can often help relieve common causes of the pain, such as hemorrhoids or the extra weight of pregnancy.

However, if there is no obvious cause, see a doctor. It is especially important to consult a doctor about pain that is severe, new, or persistent.