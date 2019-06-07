The hallmarks of Parkinson’s disease and some forms of dementia include Lewy bodies, toxic aggregates that form in the brain and disrupt neural circuits. Researchers from Osaka University in Japan are now testing a new preventive therapy in a preliminary mouse study.

According to information from the Parkinson’s Foundation, an estimated 1 million people in the United States will have Parkinson’s disease by 2020, and approximately 60,000 U.S. adults receive a diagnosis of this condition every year.

Across the world, they add, more than 10 million people live with Parkinson’s disease. Even though it is so prevalent, scientists are still unsure what causes it, and doctors only prescribe symptomatic treatments for the management of this condition.

Nevertheless, researchers continue to study its causes and possible preventive therapies. Recently, a team of scientists from the University of Osaka in Japan decided to find out whether targeting a protein called alpha-synuclein, which aggregates into Lewy bodies, could help prevent or reverse Parkinson’s disease.

To this purpose, they have tested a new gene therapy in mice with this neurological condition. Their findings, which appear in Scientific Reports, suggest that this new approach is promising and that scientists should take their investigations further.

“Although there are drugs that treat the symptoms associated with [Parkinson’s disease], there is no fundamental treatment to control the onset and progression of the disease,” notes the study’s lead author Takuya Uehara.

“Therefore, we looked at ways to prevent the expression of alpha-synuclein and effectively eliminate the physiological cause of [Parkinson’s disease],” Uehara adds.