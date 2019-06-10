Lower back and leg pain are common symptoms that often result from sprains and strains or poor posture. However, severe or recurring pain may indicate an underlying medical condition, such as arthritis or fibromyalgia.

In this article, we discuss some of the potential causes of lower back and leg pain. We also cover when to see a doctor.

Sprains and strains



Sprains and strains are a common cause of lower back and leg pain. Sprains and strains are a common cause of lower back and leg pain.

Sprains and strains to the muscles of the lower back can cause pain. Sometimes, this pain may radiate to the buttocks or restrict a person's range of motion. Strains and sprains can also lead to muscle spasms.

Sprains and strains in the lower back can result from sports injuries, overusing or overstretching the back, or lifting heavy objects improperly.

A person can often treat back strains and sprains at home with rest, ice or heat packs, gentle stretching, and over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers, such as ibuprofen and naproxen.

Doctors may recommend physical therapy for people with more severe symptoms.

Lifestyle factors

Poor posture when standing or sitting, particularly while working at a desk or computer, can stress the back over time, which can lead to lower back pain or increase the risk of developing conditions that can cause back and leg problems.

Steps that a person can take to reduce and prevent lower back pain include:

exercising regularly

practicing good posture when sitting and standing. Learn about how to improve posture here.

taking frequent breaks from desks, computers, and workstations by getting up and stretching or walking around

ensuring the appropriate setup of workstations to include a supportive and properly-adjusted chair

using proper techniques for lifting and not carrying objects that are too heavy

reaching or maintaining a healthful weight

Fibromyalgia



Possible symptoms of fibromyalgia include headaches and fatigue. Possible symptoms of fibromyalgia include headaches and fatigue.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread stiffness and pain, which can affect the back and legs. People may find that this pain comes and goes in cycles or gets worse over time.

Other symptoms of fibromyalgia can include:

increased sensitivity to pain and temperature

fatigue

headaches

memory and concentration problems, which people sometimes refer to as "fibro fog"

depression and anxiety

numbness or tingling in the hands and feet

sleeping difficulties

digestive issues

The right treatment varies from person to person, but options can include:

medications, including pain relievers and antidepressants

physical and occupational therapy

cognitive behavioral therapy

relaxation therapies, including massage, meditation, and yoga

lifestyle changes

Research into effective treatment options continues, and many people with fibromyalgia try several treatments before they find one that works for them.

Arthritis

Arthritis is a group of conditions that cause the joints to become inflamed and painful. Joint inflammation in the lower spine or hips can cause pain in the lower back, which may also radiate into the legs.

The most common forms of arthritis include:

osteoarthritis, which is the gradual wearing down of joint cartilage over time

rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, which are conditions in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy joints

Arthritis symptoms can vary greatly, but they typically include red, swollen joints and reduced mobility. Symptoms may also come and go in cycles or get worse over time.

The treatment plan will depend on the type of arthritis and the severity of a person's symptoms, but it will often include a combination of lifestyle changes, physical therapy, and medication. For people with severe arthritis, a doctor may also sometimes recommend surgery.

Sciatica

Sciatica is a sharp, burning or stabbing pain in the lower back that radiates through the buttocks and down into the back of the legs. A person may also experience a tingling sensation, numbness, or weakness in the legs.

The pain occurs when something places pressure on the sciatic nerve. Causes can include arthritis, back injuries and fractures, herniated discs, and spinal compression.

Sciatica often gets better on its own, and a person may be able to treat it at home with rest, OTC pain relievers, and gentle stretching. If these treatments are ineffective, a doctor may recommend physical therapy, steroid injections, or surgery.

Spinal infection

Infections of the spine or the surrounding tissues can lead to back pain and tenderness. If the infection irritates or damages the spinal nerves, this may cause pain or tingling sensations that radiate down to the legs.

Other symptoms of a spinal infection can include fever, chills, and swelling, redness, or warmth in the affected area.

Spinal infections can occur if infections from other parts of the body spread to the spine. They can also occur as a complication of surgery, injuries to the back, diabetes, cancer, and conditions that weaken the immune system.

The causative organism will determine the treatment, which may include antibiotic or antifungal medications. Other treatments can include surgical drainage or removal of infected tissue.

Ankylosing spondylitis



Physical therapy may help to treat ankylosing spondylitis. Physical therapy may help to treat ankylosing spondylitis.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic condition in which the joints and vertebrae in the spine become inflamed, which causes back pain and stiffness. The condition can also spread to other parts of the body, including the ribs, hips, knees, and feet.

Other symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis can include:

reduced flexibility of the spine

reduced mobility

swelling and warmth in affected joints

painful or difficult breathing

fatigue

Doctors do not understand what causes ankylosing spondylitis, but people with certain genes are more likely to develop the condition.

There is no cure for ankylosing spondylitis, so doctors focus treatment on relieving a person's symptoms and preventing the condition from getting worse.

Treatment typically involves a combination of medications, physical therapy, and lifestyle changes. A doctor may recommend surgery for people with severe joint damage.

When to see a doctor

A person can often treat back and leg pain at home with rest, OTC medications, and gentle exercise or stretching.

Consult a doctor if the pain:

is severe

steadily worsens or does not respond to home treatment

spreads to other areas of the body

occurs along with other symptoms, such as diarrhea, dizziness, or vomiting

People should seek immediate medical assistance if they also have symptoms such as:

very severe pain

sudden swelling in the leg or foot

chest pain

difficulty moving or walking

loss of bowel or bladder control

Summary

Lower back and leg pain are often the result of minor injuries or poor posture, and the pain tends to get better with rest and home treatments. However, persistent or recurring pain may be a symptom of an underlying condition, such as arthritis or fibromyalgia.

People should see a doctor for pain that is severe, does not improve, or occurs along with other symptoms.

Some of the home remedies listed in this article are available for purchase online.