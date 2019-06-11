New research suggests that untreated ‘white coat hypertension’ may be a major risk factor for heart disease and heart disease-related death.

White coat hypertension describes a disorder in which a person develops high blood pressure only in the presence of doctors.

Some doctors and researchers believe that white coat hypertension is a sign of underlying anxiety. Others, however, think that it may precede and contribute to the development of actual hypertension.

In the United States, more than 100 million people are living with high blood pressure, or hypertension, which is a contributor to heart attack and stroke.

Experts define high blood pressure as a top reading of at least 130 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) or a bottom reading of 80 mm Hg or higher.

New research finds that white coat hypertension is in itself a significant risk factor for heart disease and cardiovascular death, just like hypertension.

Specifically, untreated white coat hypertension may increase the risk of dying from heart disease by more than 100%, according to a new paper that the Annals of Internal Medicine recently published.

Dr. Jordana B. Cohen, who is an assistant professor in the division of Renal-Electrolyte and Hypertension at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia, is the lead author of the research.