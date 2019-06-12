New research in mice has discovered that disrupting the gut microbiome may result in more aggressive breast cancer.

Although the outlook of people with breast cancer has improved dramatically in recent years, predicting and preventing the spread of cancer to other parts of the body (metastasis) continues to be a major challenge in the medical community.

Recent estimates place the number of women living with metastatic breast cancer in the United States at 154,794.

Around 5–9% of new breast cancer cases are already in metastasis at the time of diagnosis, according to some estimates.

There are several factors that influence the likelihood of breast cancer spreading. One of them is the hormone receptor status.

For instance, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, which accounts for the majority of breast cancer cases, is driven by the hormones estrogen or progesterone. It usually responds well to treatment. Hormone receptor-negative cancers, on the other hand, tend to spread faster.

Another factor that may influence the spread of breast cancer “is having a high level of [immune] cells called macrophages present within the tissue,” explains Melanie Rutkowski, Ph.D., of the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

“There have also been studies that have demonstrated that increased amounts of the structural protein collagen in the tissue and tumor also lead to increased breast cancer metastasis,” continues Rutkowski.

She and her colleagues have recently conducted a study in mice that revealed another factor with a crucial role in breast cancer metastasis: gut bacteria.

Rutkowski and team disrupted the natural gut bacteria of mice with breast cancer using powerful antibiotics. The researchers have now published their findings in the journal Cancer Research.