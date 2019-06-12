For many years, specialists believed that people who studied more and kept their brains more active had lower dementia risk. Some recent studies have contradicted this idea. So how is education linked to the evolution of Alzheimer’s disease, if at all?

In the recent past, researchers have argued that people who continue their education throughout their lives have a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common form of dementia and primarily characterized by progressive memory loss.

However, studies published this year have found no evidence in support of this conclusion.

A high level of education is supposed to boost a person’s cognitive reserve, which refers to the brain’s ability to preserve and maintain cognitive function despite any damage.

A high cognitive reserve should act as a safeguard against cognitive impairment, which can occur naturally, as a person ages. But is it really effective in preventing or slowing down the development of Alzheimer’s disease?

New research — conducted by Dr. Rebecca Gottesman, from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in Baltimore, MD, and colleagues — has found no link between a person’s cognitive reserve in midlife and a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, the study confirms that people with higher levels of education may remain cognitively functional for longer, purely thanks to the fact that their “reserve” takes longer to become depleted.



The investigators report their findings in a study paper that features in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The researchers nevertheless warn that their study has only looked at associations, not cause and effect relationships.

“Our study was designed to look for trends, not prove cause and effect,” explains Dr. Gottesman, who adds, however, that “The major implication of our study is that exposure to education and better cognitive performance when you’re younger can help preserve cognitive function for a while, even if it’s unlikely to change the course of the disease.”