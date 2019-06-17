When bacteria become resistant to antibiotic treatments, this poses an important threat to health, as infections become very difficult — and sometimes impossible — to treat. But could a new strategy successfully identify the weak point of superbugs?

Antibiotic resistance, defined by bacteria’s lack of susceptibility to drugs that would otherwise be effective against them, has steadily become a significant problem at the global level, with scientists often referring to it as a crisis.

Researchers have been working to find solutions for this crisis, suggesting strategies as diverse as using bacteria-killing viruses or compounds derived from cranberries to attack drug-resistant bacteria, or “superbugs.”

Most research into antibiotic resistance has focused on developing new pharmaceutical compounds or completely novel treatments that are not based on known antibiotics.



However, researchers behind a new study from the Emory Antibiotic Resistance Center at the Emory University School of Medicine, in Atlanta, GA, believe that old drugs could be used in new ways to win the race against superbugs.

The study’s authors explain that many bacteria have a type of resistance called “heteroresistance,” which many researchers still struggle to define precisely.

However, by and large, heteroresistance refers to a phenomenon in which, within a larger bacterial population, a subpopulation develops resistance to the antibiotic (or antibiotics) to which other bacteria in the same population respond.

Moreover, since only a few bacteria within a population are drug-resistant, in the case of heteroresistance, doctors may find it hard to detect these instances using regular laboratory tests.

“We can think of heteroresistance as bacteria that are ‘half resistant,'” explains study co-author David Weiss, Ph.D. “When you take the antibiotic away, the resistant cells go back to being just a small part of the group. That’s why they’re hard to see in the tests that hospitals usually use,” he continues.

Weiss and colleagues believe that successfully identifying heteroresistance could help doctors and researchers identify which antibiotic combinations would work best in defeating a mixed population of susceptible and drug-resistant bacteria.

So far, laboratory experiments and research in mouse models — which the investigators present in Nature Microbiology — suggest that this approach could indeed help turn the tables against hard-to-track antibiotic-resistant bacteria.