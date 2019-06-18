Have you ever thought someone had touched your left arm when, in fact, they had reached for your right one? Scientists know this phenomenon as a phantom sensation, and it may help shed light on how the human brain processes touch.

The human brain holds many mysteries, and this is illustrated most clearly by the existence of a range of phenomena, such as phantom limb pain. This particular phenomenon occurs when a person believes they can detect pain or other tactile sensations in a limb that they have lost through amputation.

Some people experience tactile hallucinations, in which they mistakenly believe they feel a sensation when, in fact, no factors could have induced it.

Tactile hallucinations usually occur in individuals living with a psychological condition, such as schizophrenia. However, people who are entirely mentally and physically healthy can also experience a similar phenomenon.

For instance, when a person receives a touch on their left hand, they may believe that they felt this touch in their left foot or vice versa. Scientists call this a phantom sensation, and researchers are still puzzled as to why this phenomenon occurs.

In a new study, whose findings appear in Current Biology, a team of researchers from New York University and the Universities of Hamburg and Bielefeld in Germany explain in more detail what characterizes phantom sensations. They argue that a better understanding of this phenomenon could help specialists decipher similar mysteries, including phantom limb pain.

“The limitations of the previous explanations for how and where our brain processes touch become apparent when it comes to individuals who have had parts of their bodies amputated or suffer from neurological diseases,” notes study coauthor Prof. Tobias Heed. He emphasizes that to this day, scientists know surprisingly little about how the human brain processes the sensation of touch.

“People who have had a hand or a leg amputated often report phantom sensations in these limbs,” Prof. Heed observes. “But where exactly does this false perception come from?”