In what they have called an “unprecedented achievement,” researchers have managed to synthesize a powerful anticancer compound. Scientists have been trying to achieve this feat for more than 3 decades.

Yoshito Kishi, who is the Morris Loeb Professor of Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, is the lead researcher of this scientific endeavor, and the compound in question is a type of so-called halichondrin.

Halichondrins occur naturally in the sea sponge Halichondria okadai. A team of Japanese-based researchers discovered it in its natural state 33 years ago.

However, in sea sponges, scientists have only found halichondrin in minuscule quantities.

To study its pharmacological properties and biological behavior, as well as to test its anticancer effects, researchers needed larger quantities.

The team developed a method to synthesize halichondrin B, a member of the halichondrin family of molecules, on a small scale in the past. Since then, they have been trying to scale up the process. However, the structure of this molecule made it particularly difficult to recreate.

Specifically, the E7130 molecule has 31 chiral centers that result in approximately 4 billion ways in which the synthesis can go wrong.