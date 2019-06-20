New observational research indicates an association between a lower risk of precancerous growths (adenoma) in the bowel and yogurt consumption patterns — in men, at least. Share on Pinterest Men who eat yogurt may have a lower risk of precancerous growths in the bowel. Estimates from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) indicate that there will be 145,600 new cases of colorectal cancer in the United States in 2019. The NCI also note that around 4.2% of adults will receive a colorectal cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. Although many factors can contribute to a person’s risk of developing colorectal cancer, one of the most prominent ones is a poor diet. By the same token, however, following a healthful diet may help keep this form of cancer at bay. It remains unclear as to which dietary factors are most helpful in protecting people from colorectal cancer. For this reason, recent studies have started by investigating the association between different foods and the risk of tumors or precancerous growths. The latter, called “adenomas,” are growths that are usually benign; however, some of these have the potential to develop into malign, or harmful, tumors. Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA, and many collaborating institutions have now found a link between a reduced risk of adenomas in men and a high consumption of yogurt. These results appear in the BMJ journal Gut.

19% lower risk for men who eat yogurt “[Some researchers have] underscored the urgent need to identify new modifiable factors for colorectal adenomas, [and a] few studies reported that higher yogurt intake may reduce the risk of colorectal cancer, potentially mediated by the gut microbiome.” “However, no study has yet evaluated the association between yogurt intake and precursors of [colorectal cancer],” the study authors explain in the introduction of their paper. To investigate the link between yogurt consumption and the risk of developing precancerous bowel growths, first study author Xiaobin Zheng and colleagues analyzed information concerning diets and adenoma formation in the case of 32,606 men and 55,743 women. The researchers sourced the data from the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study and the Nurses’ Health Study, respectively. All the participants agreed to have a lower bowel endoscopy in 1986–2012. This procedure allows doctors to detect the presence of any abnormal growths inside the lower part of the bowel. Also, all the participants had provided information regarding their lifestyles and dietary habits once every 4 years. This included information regarding yogurt consumption. Throughout the study period, the researchers documented the development of 5,811 adenomas among the men and 8,116 adenomas among the women. Men who reported consuming two or more servings of yogurt per week were 19% less likely to develop precancerous growths in the bowel (conventional adenomas) compared with men who reported eating no yogurt at all. Moreover, men who ate two or more servings of yogurt per week were 26% less likely to develop abnormal growths with a high likelihood of developing into malignant tumors in the colon (not the rectum). The scientists saw no associations between yogurt consumption and the development of serrated adenomas (premalignant lesions) measuring under 1 centimeter (cm); however, they report a probable association with a lower risk of developing large serrated adenomas measuring 1 cm or more Zheng and team found no associations between yogurt consumption and the risk of adenomas in women.