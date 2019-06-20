New research warns that, after completing breast cancer treatment, women aged 45 and over have a heightened risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Women who have undergone breast cancer treatment should take measures to prevent heart disease, new research suggests.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common form of cancer that doctors diagnose among women across all the world’s populations.

At the same time, however, it is also one of the most treatable forms of cancer, with a 5-year relative survival rate of 91% among white women, and a 78% survival rate among black women — and these rates are on the increase.

Yet although life expectancy is on the rise for females who undergo breast cancer treatment, they, nevertheless, face a number of health risks in the aftermath of therapy.

Late side effects can include damage to the bones, premature menopause symptoms, and poor heart health.

A new study from the Botucatu Medical School at Paulista State University in Sao Paulo, Brazil, confirms that women of more than 45 years of age who have undergone breast cancer treatment have a heightened risk of developing cardiovascular problems.

The study’s findings — which appear online ahead of print in the journal Menopause of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) — also explain why women who have experienced breast cancer are more at risk of heart disease.

“In addition to toxicity from chemotherapy or radiation therapy, many women go on antiestrogens if they have an estrogen sensitive breast cancer. Loss of estrogen may be associated with higher risk of heart disease,” Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, the executive director of NAMS — although not involved in the current study — explained for Medical News Today.