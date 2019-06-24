For the first time, scientists have found a molecular connection between a common food preservative, neuronal disruption, and autism spectrum disorder. The findings suggest that there may be a link between the consumption of processed foods during pregnancy and the rise of autism. Share on Pinterest A new study finds a link between processed foods and autism. The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is on the rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2000, 1 in 150 children had ASD, but by 2012, that number had risen to 1 in 68. As of 2018, 1 in 59 children have ASD. Although researchers do not yet know exactly what causes ASD, they think that a combination of genes, environmental influences, and issues with the maternal immune system in the early stages of pregnancy may contribute to its development. Recently, some studies have pointed to the gut microbiome as a potential key player in the development of ASD. For instance, some researchers found that the microbiota of autistic children lacked the beneficial strains of bacteria Bifidobacteria and Prevotella, while other studies found “a significant increase in the Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio” and higher levels of the bacterial taxa Escherichia/Shigella and Clostridium cluster XVIII. Also, autistic children tend to experience gastrointestinal issues such as constipation, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Studying a common food preservative So, researchers Prof. Saleh Naser and Latifa Abdelli — together with undergraduate research assistant Aseela Samsam, from the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando — set out to further examine the link between gut bacteria and ASD. Specifically, the team focused on the link between propionic acid (PPA) and autism. “Studies have shown a higher level of PPA in stool samples from [autistic children] and the gut microbiome in autistic children is different,” explains Prof. Naser, also of the Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences at UCF. “I wanted to know what the underlying cause was,” he adds. PPA is a naturally occurring short-chain saturated fatty acid with antifungal properties. Also, many manufacturers use it as a food preservative and flavoring agent for packaged and processed products. In the new study, Prof. Naser and colleagues exposed neural stem cells to abnormally high PPA levels. The researchers published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports.