The first experiments by scientists, using a noninvasive, high-fidelity interface to control a robotic arm, have been successful. In the future, the researchers aim to perfect the technology to make it more widely available.

Robotic arms and other robotic instruments may sound like a futuristic development, but they have been around for years, helping out surgeons and engineers alike.

Less common, though, are prosthetic, robotic arms that allow people who have lost a limb to regain freedom of movement.

One man from Florida made the headlines in 2018 after receiving a modular prosthetic limb — a robotic arm to replace the arm he lost in 2007 because of cancer.

The man can control his robotic arm thanks to a “rerouting” of certain nerve endings, yet so far this prosthetic — developed by scientists from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD— is not available to other people who may also need it.

Another project — from the University of Chicago in Illinois — has been testing prototype prosthetic arms on rhesus macaque monkeys. The animals are all rescues with limb amputations due to severe injuries, and they are able to control their prosthetic limbs thanks to special brain implants.

Now, researchers from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA, and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis have managed, for the first time, to use a noninvasive brain-computer interface to control a robotic arm. The scientists report their success in a study paper that appears in the journal Science Robotics.