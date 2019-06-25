Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs that can be fatal. It causes the air sacs in the lungs to become inflamed and to fill with pus and fluid. Different types of pneumonia affect its seriousness.

Pneumonia can be mild, and people with good health can recover within 1 to 3 weeks.

Infants, adults over 65 years old, people who smoke, or those with an existing lung or chronic health condition are more at risk of pneumonia and life-threatening complications.

Bacteria, viruses, and fungi can all cause pneumonia, which spreads through coughing, sneezing, or close contact with people who have the infection.

Risk factors

Pneumonia can happen to anyone of any age, but the illness causes more risks for certain groups than for others.

The following factors can also make pneumonia more severe or life-threatening:

Age



People with an existing lung condition may be at a higher risk of getting pneumonia. People with an existing lung condition may be at a higher risk of getting pneumonia.

Children who are younger than 2 years old are more at risk of pneumonia because their immune systems have not developed fully.

According to the American Thoracic Society, pneumonia is the leading reason for children in the United States to be in a hospital.

Adults over 65 years old are also more at risk due to a decline of the immune system as people age. This makes it harder for the body to fight off infections.

Existing medical conditions

People may have a higher risk of getting pneumonia, or more serious cases of pneumonia, in the following circumstances:

They have an existing lung condition, such as COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis, or bronchiectasis.

They are in intensive care and using a ventilator to assist with breathing.

They have a chronic health condition, such as heart disease, sickle cell disease, or diabetes.

They are having difficulty coughing or swallowing, often due to a neurological disease that causes food or saliva to enter the lungs and become infected.

They have recently had a cold or flu.

They have a weakened immune system due to HIV or AIDS, chemotherapy, organ, blood, or marrow transplant, or long-term use of steroids.

Lifestyle

Smoking and excessive use of alcohol or drugs can increase the risk of getting pneumonia or more life-threatening cases of pneumonia.

Environment

If people have regular exposure to toxic chemicals, pollutants, or secondhand smoke, they may be more at risk of pneumonia, including more life-threatening cases.

Pneumonia can sometimes cause severe complications, including:

bacteremia, when bacteria enters the bloodstream

meningitis

sepsis and septic shock

kidney failure

respiratory failure

When to see a doctor



People should speak to a doctor immediately if they have difficulty breathing, chest pains, or a high fever. People should speak to a doctor immediately if they have difficulty breathing, chest pains, or a high fever.

Symptoms of pneumonia can include:

high fever and sweating

shaking chills

feeling short of breath with everyday activities

coughing that produces green, yellow, or sometimes bloody phlegm

shallow or rapid breathing

chest pain when breathing or coughing

symptoms that do not improve or worsen

feeling worse after a cold or flu

nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

confusion

loss of appetite

fatigue

If people notice the above symptoms, they should see their doctor. People should see a doctor immediately if they have:

Anybody who is at higher risk of pneumonia should see a doctor immediately if they notice any signs of pneumonia. This applies to infants, people over 65 years old, and anyone with a chronic health condition or weakened immune system.

To diagnose pneumonia, a doctor will take a medical history and carry out a physical examination. They will use a stethoscope to listen to the lungs for sounds of pneumonia when a person inhales. They may also take request a chest X-ray and blood test.

Treatment

If bacteria are the cause of pneumonia, people can take oral antibiotics. Many people respond well to treatment at home and recover quickly. If people notice their symptoms are getting worse, they should see their doctor immediately.

People can treat viral pneumonia with antiviral medicines and will usually get better in 1 to 3 weeks.

People with more severe symptoms, existing health conditions, or who fall into a higher risk category, may have to stay in the hospital.

Recovery rates will vary depending on how healthy a person is generally, their age, and any lifestyle factors. Some people with pneumonia can recover in a few weeks, while for others it can take 6 to 8 weeks to return to normal.

Prevention



A person can wash their hands regularly to help prevent the spread of infections. A person can wash their hands regularly to help prevent the spread of infections.

People who might be at a higher risk of getting pneumonia or complications from the infection can get a vaccine to lessen the risk.

There are two types of pneumococcal vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that certain groups of people receive the following vaccines :

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine : For adults over 65 years old, children 2 years old or younger, and anyone with a chronic medical condition.

: For adults over 65 years old, children 2 years old or younger, and anyone with a chronic medical condition. Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine: For adults over 65 years old, anyone over 2 years of age with a chronic medical condition, and adults over 19 years old who smoke cigarettes.

Other vaccines that can help prevent getting pneumonia include:

Flu vaccine : Having the flu can increase the chance of getting pneumonia. A flu vaccine can help to protect people from getting both flu and pneumonia.

: Having the flu can increase the chance of getting pneumonia. A flu vaccine can help to protect people from getting both flu and pneumonia. Hib vaccine: A type of bacteria called Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) can cause pneumonia, as well as meningitis. Children under 5 years old and younger can have the Hib vaccine to help protect them from these infections.

There are also simple steps and lifestyle adjustments that people can make to help prevent pneumonia.

People can wash their hands regularly, particularly during cold and flu season, to help prevent the spread of infections. They can use soap and hot water or antibacterial hand gels to kill germs, especially before eating or touching the face and mouth.

A healthy immune system is essential to allow people to better fight off infections. People can keep their immune system strong by eating a healthful diet, getting plenty of rest, and exercising regularly.

If someone smokes cigarettes, then quitting smoking can help reduce the risk of pneumonia infections and their severity. Smoking damages the lungs and reduces the body's ability to fight off infections.

Takeaway

People who are in good health and who get pneumonia respond well to treatment and can recover in a few weeks.

If people fall into one of the following categories, they may be at higher risk of more severe pneumonia and possible complications:

children under 2 years old

adults over 65 years old

anyone with an existing lung condition or health condition, such as heart disease

people with a weakened immune system

people in intensive care or using a ventilator for breathing

people who smoke

If someone thinks they have symptoms of pneumonia, they should see their doctor immediately, especially if they are in a more at-risk group.

Vaccines to help prevent pneumonia can lower the risk of the infection. Keeping the immune system strong with a healthy lifestyle and by quitting smoking can also reduce the risk of getting pneumonia, and it being a more severe case.