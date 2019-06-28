According to new research, human brains really are hungry for information, and this hunger can devolve into unhealthful snacking-like behaviors now that we have unfettered access to random information. Share on Pinterest New research suggests that our brains can become addicted to information. Humans are naturally curious beings. We constantly seek to learn, explore, and understand. However, curiosity may not always be a positive feature. The popular saying, “Curiosity killed the cat” refers to seeking knowledge to the point of putting oneself in danger. Although not exactly in the sense that this saying connotes, humans’ modern-day compulsion to seek information can have negative effects. As we scroll greedily through social media or peruse random, bite-sized articles about nothing in particular, we may be feeding the equivalent of empty calories to our brains.



Or, to put it a different way, our brains may be addicted to unvaluable information on which we snack insatiably. Why is this the case? In a new study, two researchers — from the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute and the Haas School of Business, at the University of California, Berkeley — have found that the search for information accesses the same neural code as the search for money. Their findings appear in the journal PNAS. “To the brain, information is its own reward, above and beyond whether it’s useful,” says co-author and associate professor Ming Hsu, Ph.D. “And just as our brains like empty calories from junk food, they can overvalue information that makes us feel good but may not be useful — what some may call idle curiosity.” Ming Hsu, Ph.D.

Seeking information for information’s sake According to Hsu: “Our study tried to answer two questions. First, can we reconcile the economic and psychological views of curiosity, or, why do people seek information? Second, what does curiosity look like inside the brain?” For this purpose, the researchers started by administering functional MRI (fMRI) scans as volunteers played a gambling game. In this game, participants had to assess a series of lotteries and then make a choice, deciding how much money they wanted to invest in order to uncover more information about winning odds. Some lotteries featured more valuable information, while others held very little information. The participants mostly made logical choices, considering the economic value of the information in each lottery — with value referring to how much money the given information could help them win in the game.



However, there was a catch. When there were higher stakes, people’s curiosity about information increased, even when that information was unhelpful in making gameplay decisions.



Based on this observation, the researchers thought that the players’ behavior was likely explained by a conflation of economic motivation and psychological (curiosity-driven) impulses. Thus, they suspected that people seek information not just because it has value and can bring them benefits but also because we simply want to know, regardless of whether we intend to use the information or whether it is useful at all. At the core of this is the thrill of anticipation, the two authors note. “Anticipation serves to amplify how good or bad something seems, and the anticipation of a more pleasurable reward makes the information appear even more valuable,” Hsu explains.