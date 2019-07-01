Researchers from Columbia University have found a way of using 3D printing technology to simulate human scalp skin and thus allow new human hairs to grow. They can then transplant the new hair to the scalp of people experiencing hair loss.

A large number of people around the world experience hair loss in one form or another, either due to natural causes or as a side effect of medical therapy. In many of these cases — especially in individuals with natural hair loss — the process is not reversible.

Studies have shown that hair loss can have a significant effect on the self-image and quality of life of both women and men, as most cultures place a lot of importance on natural hair.

Despite this, treatment options for people with hair loss can be hit-and-miss, and some individuals may require more targeted interventions, such as a hair transplant.

This procedure involves the transplantation of hair follicles from one part of a person’s body to another. However, new and more sustainable options for hair regrowth may now be on the horizon.

Some recent research has focused on using stem cells to grow new, natural human hair, but the experiments have relied on using mouse skin as the “planting ground” for these cells.

Now, for the first time, a team of researchers from the Columbia University Medical Center in New York, NY, has devised a method of growing new human hair. Instead of relying on skin, they used 3D printing methods.

The researchers explain that their successful experiment was a first in more than one way. Scientists have been able to grow rat and mouse hairs independently in the lab, but they have been having trouble achieving the same with human hairs.

“Cells from rats and mice grow beautiful hairs. But, for reasons we don’t totally understand, human cells are resistant,” says co-author Angela Christiano, Ph.D.