Scientists have now confirmed what they previously tested in mice: the benefits of a bacterium for cardiometabolic health. In a new study, a food supplement containing Akkermansia muciniphila improved metabolic markers in people with prediabetes and at risk of cardiovascular conditions. Share on Pinterest New research suggests that taking dietary supplements that contain a certain type of bacteria can improve metabolic health. The term “metabolic syndrome” describes a cluster of health risk factors, including obesity around the waist, insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and dyslipidemia, which refers to high total cholesterol levels or high levels of “bad” cholesterol. Together, these risk factors may compromise a person’s cardiometabolic health, putting people at risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. In fact, estimates show that having metabolic syndrome raises the risk of type 2 diabetes by fivefold and the risk of cardiovascular disease by threefold. Furthermore, studies have found links between metabolic syndrome and various forms of cancer, such as “breast, pancreatic, colon, and liver cancer.”

Metabolic syndrome and gut bacteria Recent studies have shown that the composition of our gut bacteria plays an important role in obesity-related conditions, such as metabolic syndrome, and that tweaking the bacterial balance in our guts by administering specific strains could be a valid avenue for treatment. For instance, a study that Medical News Today reported on in 2016 found that A. muciniphila, a bacterium that lives in the mucus layer of the gut, can prevent obesity and obesity-related type 2 diabetes in mice when administered in pasteurized form. The study in question was led by Prof. Patrice Cani, a researcher at the Louvain Drug Research Institute at the University of Louvain, Belgium, together with Prof. Willem de Vos, of the University of Wageningen, in the Netherlands. Prof. Cani and colleagues — who have been studying the role of Akkermansia in cardiometabolic health since 2007 — also showed that “administration of live or pasteurized A. muciniphila grown on the synthetic medium is safe in humans.” However, at the time, the researchers were not able to prove that the bacterium had the same benefits in humans as it did in mice. Now, in a new study in humans, Prof. Cani and his team confirm that giving A. muciniphila as a nutritional supplement to people with metabolic syndrome improves their cardiometabolic health, in the same way that it has in mice. The researchers published their findings in the journal Nature Medicine.