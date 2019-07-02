After studying thousands of people for over a decade, researchers have concluded that living with multiple chronic conditions can seriously affect a person’s brain health and mental well-being, hastening forms of memory loss and increasing the risk of dying by suicide.

Recent research has shown that people living with a chronic condition may report a decrease in their quality of life.

Quality of life refers to a person’s level of physical, psychological, and social functioning, among other features.

However, as the World Health Organization (WHO) note, “People living with a long term condition often have multiple rather than a single condition.”

This is called “multimorbidity,” and according to the WHO, it is very “common and has been rising in prevalence over recent years.”

For instance, one study in a Scottish population found that 42.2% of participants of all ages had one or more chronic conditions, and that 23.2% of the study population had multimorbidity.

It may come as no surprise that living with multiple chronic conditions can take its toll on a person’s general well-being. However, a large new longitudinal study now confirms that multimorbidity does not just affect physical health; it can also severely impact mental health and hasten cognitive decline.

The study findings — which appear in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A — come from a team of researchers based at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The team, which Dr. Melissa Wei led, also came up with a new test: a multimorbidity weighted index (MWI), which allows them to predict how different coexisting conditions interact and to what degree these interactions may impact a person’s quality of life — particularly their cognitive health.