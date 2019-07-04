New research examines the data of almost 100,000 participants and finds that excessively low levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol increase the risk of hemorrhagic stroke.

New research suggests that having too little LDL cholesterol may harm cardiovascular health.

The internet abounds with articles and scientific studies that warn healthcare consumers of the perils of high cholesterol levels.

Whether it is low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol — also known as “bad” cholesterol — raising heart disease and early death risk or high levels of “good” cholesterol increasing the risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular death, excessive cholesterol seems to link inextricably to poor health.

However, could it be the case that excessively low cholesterol also harms cardiovascular health? Some researchers have recently argued that this is the case.

For instance, a study that Medical News Today reported on earlier this year found that very low levels of bad cholesterol raise the risk of hemorrhagic, or bleeding, stroke in women over the age of 45 years.

Now, a new, large-scale study appearing in the journal Neurology confirms the idea that too little LDL cholesterol may increase the risk of bleeding stroke in both men and women.

Xiang Gao, associate professor of nutritional sciences and director of the Nutritional Epidemiology Lab at Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) in State College, is the senior author of the study.